UK Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26, providing students with a clear and structured framework to prepare for their board examinations. The syllabus covers essential topics in accounting for partnership firms, companies, financial statement analysis, and cash flow statements, along with project work and continuous assessment.
It includes practical aspects such as journal entries, ledger posting, preparation of trading and profit & loss accounts, balance sheets, accounting for share capital and debentures, and financial ratios. By following this syllabus, students can systematically plan their studies, understand key concepts, and develop the necessary skills to perform well in both theory and practical examinations. The syllabus also provides detailed marking schemes for better preparation. Check this article to download the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26 PDF.
UK Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26
Check the table below for the UK Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26. It shows the detailed distribution of marks for each unit and part, helping students plan their preparation and focus on important topics easily.
Part A: Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies
Units/Topics
Learning Outcomes
Partnership: features, Partnership Deed.
• Provisions of the Indian Partnership Act 1932 in the absence of partnership deed.
• Fixed v/s fluctuating capital accounts.
• Preparation of Profit and Loss Appropriation account – division of profit among partners, guarantee of profits.
• Past adjustments (interest on capital, drawings, salary, profit-sharing ratio).
• State the meaning of partnership, partnership firm, and partnership deed.
• Describe the characteristic features of partnership and the contents of partnership deed.
• Discuss the significance of the Partnership Act provisions in the absence of a partnership deed.
• Differentiate between fixed and fluctuating capital accounts.
• Develop understanding and skills for preparing Profit and Loss Appropriation Account and handling profit guarantees.
• Understand and make past adjustments related to interest, salary, and drawings.
Goodwill: meaning, nature, factors affecting, and methods of valuation – average profit, super profit, and capitalization.
• State the meaning, nature, and factors affecting goodwill.
• Develop understanding and skills in valuation of goodwill using average profit, super profit, and capitalization methods.
Change in Profit-Sharing Ratio among existing partners: sacrificing ratio, gaining ratio, accounting for revaluation of assets, reassessment of liabilities, and treatment of reserves and accumulated profits/losses.
|
• Explain the meaning of sacrificing ratio and gaining ratio.
• Understand and record accounting treatment of revaluation of assets, reassessment of liabilities, and adjustment of reserves/profits/losses.
• Prepare revaluation account and revised balance sheet.
Admission of a Partner: effect of admission on profit-sharing ratio, treatment of goodwill (as per AS 26), revaluation of assets and liabilities, treatment of reserves and accumulated profits/losses, adjustment of capital accounts, and preparation of new balance sheet.
|
• Explain the effect of admission of a new partner on profit-sharing ratio.
• Apply accounting treatment of goodwill, revaluation of assets/liabilities, and adjustment of reserves and profits.
• Develop the skill to adjust capital accounts and prepare a new balance sheet after admission.
Retirement and Death of a Partner: change in profit-sharing ratio, treatment of goodwill (AS 26), revaluation, reserves, accumulated profits/losses, adjustment of capital accounts, preparation of loan account, calculation of deceased partner’s profit share, preparation of deceased partner’s capital and executor’s account.
|
• Explain the effect of retirement or death of a partner on the profit-sharing ratio.
• Understand the accounting treatment of goodwill, revaluation, and adjustments related to accumulated profits/losses.
• Prepare loan account, deceased partner’s account, and executor’s account.
• Prepare the balance sheet after retirement/death of a partner.
Dissolution of a Partnership Firm: meaning and types of dissolution, settlement of accounts, preparation of realization account, partners’ capital accounts, and cash/bank account (excluding piecemeal distribution, sale to a company, and insolvency of partners).
|
• Understand situations leading to dissolution of partnership and firm.
• Develop skills to prepare realization account and other related accounts at the time of dissolution.
• Apply rules for settlement of accounts among partners.
Unit 3: Accounting for Companies
Units/Topics
|
Learning Outcomes
Accounting for Share Capital
• Features and types of companies.
• Share and share capital: nature and types.
• Issue and allotment of equity and preference shares.
• Public subscription of shares – over-subscription and under-subscription, issue at par and premium, calls in advance and arrears (excluding interest), issue of shares for consideration other than cash.
• Concept of Private Placement, Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), and Sweat Equity.
• Accounting treatment of forfeiture and reissue of shares.
• Disclosure of share capital in the Balance Sheet of a company.
• State the meaning of share and share capital.
• Differentiate between equity shares, preference shares, and types of share capital.
• Understand the meaning and concept of private placement, ESOP, and Sweat Equity.
• Explain the accounting treatment of share capital transactions related to issue, allotment, and calls.
• Develop understanding and skills for accounting treatment of forfeiture and reissue of shares.
• Describe how share capital is presented in the Balance Sheet as per Schedule III Part I of the Companies Act, 2013.
Accounting for Debentures
• Meaning and types of debentures.
• Issue of debentures at par, at a premium, and at a discount.
• Issue of debentures for consideration other than cash.
• Issue of debentures with terms of redemption.
• Debentures as collateral security – concept.
• Interest on debentures (concept of TDS excluded).
• Writing off discount/loss on issue of debentures (as per AS 16).
• Explain the meaning of debentures and different types of debentures.
• Understand the accounting treatment for issue of debentures at par, premium, and discount.
• Develop skills in recording debentures issued for consideration other than cash and those issued with redemption terms.
• Explain the concept of debentures as collateral security and its presentation in the balance sheet.
• Develop the skill of calculating and accounting for interest on debentures.
• Understand the method of writing off discount/loss on issue of debentures as per Accounting Standard (AS 16).
• State the meaning and accounting treatment of redemption of debentures.
Part B: Financial Statement Analysis
Units/Topics
|
Learning Outcomes
Unit 4: Analysis of Financial Statements
|
Financial Statements of a Company
• Meaning, Nature, Uses and Importance of Financial Statements.
• Statement of Profit and Loss and Balance Sheet in prescribed form with major headings and sub-headings (as per Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013).
• Note: Exceptional items, extraordinary items, and profit/loss from discontinued operations are excluded.
• Develop understanding of major headings and sub-headings in financial statements.
• Appreciate the significance, objectives, importance, and limitations of financial statement analysis.
Tools for Financial Statement Analysis
• Comparative statements
• Common size statements
• Ratio analysis
• Cash flow analysis
• Understand and apply different tools for financial statement analysis.
Accounting Ratios
• Meaning, Objectives, Advantages, Classification, and Computation.
• Liquidity Ratios: Current ratio, Quick ratio.
• Solvency Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio, Total Asset to Debt Ratio, Proprietary Ratio, Interest Coverage Ratio, Debt to Capital Employed Ratio.
• Activity Ratios: Inventory Turnover Ratio, Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio, Trade Payables Turnover Ratio, Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio, Net Asset Turnover Ratio, Working Capital Turnover Ratio.
• Profitability Ratios: Gross Profit Ratio, Operating Ratio, Operating Profit Ratio, Net Profit Ratio, Return on Investment.
• Explain the meaning, objectives, and advantages of accounting ratios.
• Develop the skill to compute and interpret liquidity, solvency, activity, and profitability ratios.
Unit 5: Cash Flow Statement
|
Cash Flow Statement
• Meaning, objectives, benefits, cash and cash equivalents.
• Classification of activities and preparation (as per AS 3 Revised, Indirect Method only).
• Note: Adjustments relating to depreciation and amortization, profit/loss on sale of assets including investments, dividend (final and interim), and tax. Bank overdraft and cash credit treated as short-term borrowings. Current investments to be taken as marketable securities unless specified otherwise.
|
• State the meaning and objectives of a cash flow statement.
• Develop the skill of preparing cash flow statements using the indirect method as per AS 3 with given adjustments.
UK Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme 2025-26
Students can check the table below for the UK Board Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme 2025-26. It provides a detailed distribution of marks for each unit, helping students plan their preparation effectively.
Parts
Units
Marks
Part A: Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies
Unit 1: Accounting for Partnership Firms
36
Unit 2: Accounting for Companies
24
Total
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Download Link:
UK Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF
Students following the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26 can gain a strong foundation in accounting concepts. Students will be able to develop practical skills in financial analysis, partnership accounting, and company accounts. Students can plan their preparation effectively to perform well in the board examinations.
