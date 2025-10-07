UK Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

• Describe how share capital is presented in the Balance Sheet as per Schedule III Part I of the Companies Act, 2013.

• Disclosure of share capital in the Balance Sheet of a company.

• Accounting treatment of forfeiture and reissue of shares.

• Concept of Private Placement, Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), and Sweat Equity.

• Public subscription of shares – over-subscription and under-subscription, issue at par and premium, calls in advance and arrears (excluding interest), issue of shares for consideration other than cash.

• Issue and allotment of equity and preference shares.

• Share and share capital: nature and types.

• Features and types of companies.

Accounting for Debentures • Meaning and types of debentures. • Issue of debentures at par, at a premium, and at a discount. • Issue of debentures for consideration other than cash. • Issue of debentures with terms of redemption. • Debentures as collateral security – concept. • Interest on debentures (concept of TDS excluded). • Writing off discount/loss on issue of debentures (as per AS 16).