Team USA at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships: The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi (27 Sept–5 Oct) saw Team USA deliver a remarkable performance. The competition closed on a high note with 28 total medals for Team USA. This includes 6 gold, 9 silver and 13 bronze, as confirmed by U.S. Paralympics Track & Field. Meet USATF Athlete of the Week, Jaydin Blackwell, champion sprinter and 2024 Paralympic Gold Medalist. 🥇



This week at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, Blackwell earned 2 more gold medals in the T38 100m and T38 400m. It was his fifth World Championships… pic.twitter.com/uH5gJBePhG — USATF (@usatf) October 3, 2025 The Championships brought together hundreds of elite para-athletes from around the world. Moreover, this edition of Para Athletics 2025 highlighted American strength across sprints, middle-distance, jumps, and throws. Sprinter Jaydin Blackwell stood out, winning gold in both the T38 100 m and 400 m, marking his fifth World Championships gold since 2023 and third consecutive T38 100 m title.

Team USA's consistent performances placed the United States third overall in total medals and ninth in the gold-medal standings. Let us explore more about the rankings, total medal tally and more in this blog. Strong Showing from a 39-Athlete Contingent The U.S. delegation to New Delhi comprised 39 athletes, chosen through the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field selection process. Over the nine-day meet, American athletes delivered commendable performances across sprints, middle-distance, jumps, and throwing events. Highlights included: Jaydin Blackwell: Gold in T38 100 m & 400 m

Joel Gomez: Gold in 1,500 m T13

Michael Brannigan: Gold in 1,500 m T20

Annie Carey: Gold in 200 m T44

Arelle Middleton: Gold in women’s shot put F44 Some athletes narrowly missed the podium, including Nick Mayhugh, who placed fourth in the men’s long jump, showing the depth of global competition.

List of Medal Tally of Team USA (28 Total) These results highlight the U.S. team’s balance across both track and field events, with strong representation in throwing disciplines, sprints, and distance races. Medal Type Number Example Highlights Gold 6 Jaydin Blackwell (100 m T38, 400 m T38); Joel Gomez (1,500 m T13); Michael Brannigan (1,500 m T20); Annie Carey (200 m T44); Arelle Middleton (shot put F44) Silver 9 Ezra Frech (high jump T63); Alicia Guerrero (discus F64); Kaitlyn Hwang (shot put F36); other podium finishes in throws and middle-distance events Bronze 13 Jaleen Roberts (long jump T37); throwing and relay events featuring multiple U.S. medallists Source: World Para Athletics What are the Team USA Rankings at the Global Competition? At the International level, China topped the total medal table with 52 medals (13 gold, 22 silver, 17 bronze), while Brazil led in golds with 15. Team USA’s third-place finish in total medals underscores the nation’s growing consistency but also the fierce competition from rising para-athletic programmes worldwide.