Chandigarh JBT Teacher Answer Key 2025 Out, Download PDF at cheducation.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Nov 09

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Answer Key 2025: The Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration has released the Chandigarh JBT Teacher Answer Key 2025 for the posts of Junior Basic Teacher (JBT). Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download their provisional answer key and submit objections / grievances regarding the question paper in online mode. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam held on October 05, 2025, can download the answer key after using their login credential from the official website -https://www.chdeducation.gov.in.
The provisional answer key has been uploaded on the official website on October 07, 2025 with the process to raise objections, if any. Candidates can raise their objection till October 09, 2025. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
Link for Provisional Answer key and to submit objections / grievances regarding question paper for written exam held on 5th October 2025. Candidates may post their objections / grievances from 7th October 2025, 11:00 AM to 9th October 2025 upto 2:00 PM through this portal only. The detailed information about the recruitment drive for Junior Basic Training (JBT) is summariesed below.
|Institution
|Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration
|Post Name
|Junior Basic Training (JBT)
|Number of Posts
|396
|Exam Date
|October 05, 2025
|Answer key status
|Out
|Last Date to Raise Objection
|October 09, 2025
|Official Website
|www.chdeducation.gov.in
You can download the chandigarh jet teacher answer key 2025, you can follow the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration-chdeducation.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Answer Key link for Junior Basic Teacher on the home page.
- Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: You will get the required answer key in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
Candidates appeared in the written exam for JBT posts can access the link for Provisional Answer key and can submit their objections / grievances regarding question paper for written exam in online mode. Candidates may post their objections / grievances from 7th October 2025, 11:00 AM after following the guidelines given in the notification. You should note that the last date to raise your objections is 9th October 2025 upto 2:00 PM through official websie.
