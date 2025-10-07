Chandigarh JBT Teacher Answer Key 2025 Out, Download PDF at cheducation.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Nov 09

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Answer Key 2025: The Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration has released the Chandigarh JBT Teacher Answer Key 2025 for the posts of Junior Basic Teacher (JBT). Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download their provisional answer key and submit objections / grievances regarding the question paper in online mode. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam held on October 05, 2025, can download the answer key after using their login credential from the official website -https://www.chdeducation.gov.in.

Download JBT Teacher Answer Key 2025

The provisional answer key has been uploaded on the official website on October 07, 2025 with the process to raise objections, if any. Candidates can raise their objection till October 09, 2025. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-