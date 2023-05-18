CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus of Spanish Language in PDF Here

CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24 can be downloaded in PDF from this article. You will find here the latest course structure, course content and examination scheme along with details of internal assessment.

CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24: Class 9 students who have opted for Spanish language offered by CBSE among the foreign language courses, can download from here the latest syllabus for the same. The CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus mentions the course objectives along with the course contents and examination pattern in an elaborated manner. With the Spanish course offered at the secondary level, CBSE aims at introducing students to the basic elements of Spanish Language and Culture based on the promotion of language acquisition and development of receptive, productive and interactive skills. Learning the language will be much easier and sorted if have a thorough knowledge of the syllabus. Check the complete Syllabus of Class 9 Spanish to know the course structure, course contents, exam pattern and question paper design for the Annual CBSE Class 9 Spanish Exam 2024. Check and download the full syllabus in PDF below.

CBSE Class 9 Spanish (Code No. 096) Syllabus 2023-24

Topics:

(A) Reading Section:

A learner should be able to:

(i) read and understand elementary structures of spoken language, and

(ii) participate in simple conversations of daily life.

Note:

(i) For this purpose, simple-short passages related to everyday real-life situations should be selected by the teachers.

(ii) Efforts should be made to develop the following comprehension skills in the learners:

(a) deduce the meaning from the context;

(b) identify the main points; and

(c) extract or scan specific information or details.

(B) Writing Section:

A learner should be able to:

(i) write short compositions based on visual or verbal stimulus; and

(ii) dialogue writing on matters related to everyday life.

(C) Applied Grammar:

• Personal pronouns: yo, tú, usted, él, ella, nosotros/as, vosotros/as, ustedes, ellos/as

• Present tense of the verbs such as: Ser, Llamarse, Dedicarse, Vivir, Trabajar…

• Interrogative pronouns: cómo, cuándo, qué, cuánto, cuál, quién, de dónde…

• Regular verbs: -ar, -er, and -ir ending verbs

• Uses of Ser and Estar: ser + adjetivos de carácter, estar + adjetivos de estado físico o anímico

• Introduction to the idea of comparison (equality/superiority/inferiority)

• Uses of Tener and Hacer

• Introduction to present tense uses of some of the irregular (stem-changing) verbs: Creer, Entender, Preferir, Querer, Conocer, Saber, Pensar, Hacer, Poner, Traer, Ir, Decir, Entender, Venir, Seguir…

• Tener + ganas de + infinitivo

• Demonstrative adjective and pronoun: este, ese, aquel…

• Negation

• Possessive adjectives: mi(s), tu(s), su(s)…

• Gender/Number/Article (definite and indefinite) – concordance of article – noun and adjective

• Concordance: cuánto/-a/-os/-as

• Ordinal and cardinal numbers

• Prepositions used with expressions of time and adverbs of place

• Gerund: Estar + gerundio

• Personal pronouns (with or without prepositions)

• Simple affirmative commands (singular) along with the use of direct and indirect object pronouns

• Present tense of Gustar and such similar verbs (for example, Encantar, Interesar, Importar, etc.)

• Contrast: Hay (descripción)/Estar (localización con usos de preposiciones y locuciones de lugar para expresar posición, cercanía, lejanía)

• Uses of Ir a + infinitivo, Empezar a + infinitivo, Terminar de + infinitivo, Antes de+ infinitivo, Después de +infinitivo

• Indefinite pronouns: unos, bastantes, algunos, alguien, nadie

• Introduction to past indefinite tense (pretérito indefinido)

(D) Culture / Civilization /Literature:

(i) Elementary familiarity with cultural information such as important events and days, monuments, festivals, cuisines, touristic spots, famous personalities, political and geographical aspects relating to Spain and the following Latin American countries: México, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panamá, Cuba, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay.

(ii) Selected authors from Spanish-speaking countries (biography and two most well-known works in Spanish) namely:

a) Miguel de Cervantes, works such as El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha and La Galatea,

b) Benito Pérez Galdós, works such as Fortunata y Jacinta and Doña Perfecta,

c) García Lorca, works such as El primer romancero gitano and Bodas de Sangre,

d) Juan Rulfo, works such as El llano en llamas and Pedro Páramo,

e) Pablo Neruda, works such as Veinte poemas de amor y una canción desesperada and Canto general.

f) José Martí, works such as Versos sencillos and Ismaelillo.

