CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check Subject-Wise Deleted Topics, Download New Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the deleted portion of the CBSE Class 9 Syllabus that will not be assessed in the 2023-24 year. Subject-wise list of deleted topics is provided here in detail.

CBSE Class 9 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE deleted a significant portion of the syllabus for Class 9. The deleted syllabus includes topics from all subjects and accounts for about 30% of the total syllabus. The board practised the syllabus reduction to ensure that students had a better understanding of the most important topics in each subject. By deleting some of the less important topics, the board hoped that students would be able to focus on the topics that would be most beneficial to them in the long run. Thus, the Class 9 students of CBSE Board, now, would have to study comparatively a short syllabus that comes as an added advantage to help them score high in the CBSE Class 9 Exams 2023-24.

With this article, we bring here the list of deleted topics in all subjects of CBSE Class 9. With the subject-wise deleted syllabus in hand, students will have a clear idea of what to prepare and what not. This would, finally, save their time for concentrating on important topics thereby improving their exam performance.

Check CBSE Class 9 Subject-Wise Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 from the following links:

What are the Advantages of Syllabus Deletion for CBSE Class 9 Students?

The reduced syllabus for CBSE class 9 is beneficial for students in a number of ways as discussed below:

Reduced stress and anxiety: The reduced syllabus means that students have less material to cover, which can help reduce stress and anxiety levels. This is especially beneficial for students who are already feeling overwhelmed by the amount of work they have to do.

Improved understanding of core concepts: The reduced syllabus allows teachers to focus on the most important concepts in each subject. This can help students develop a deeper understanding of the material, which will be beneficial for their future studies.

More time for extracurricular activities: The reduced syllabus gives students more time to participate in extracurricular activities, such as sports, dance, and music. This can help students develop their interests and talents, and it can also provide them with a much-needed break from academics.

Increased motivation: The reduced syllabus can help students feel more motivated to learn, as they will not be feeling overwhelmed by the amount of work they have to do.

Improved grades: The reduced syllabus can help students improve their grades, as they will have more time to focus on the material and master the concepts.

Better preparation for future exams: The reduced syllabus can help students prepare for future exams with a better approach, as they will have a deeper understanding of the concepts now.

Overall, the reduced syllabus is a positive change for CBSE class 9 students. It can help reduce stress and anxiety and improve their performance in CBSE Class 9 Annual Exams.

