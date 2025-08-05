CBSE Supplementary Results 2025: Class 10, 12 Re-evaluation Dates Announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for students to apply for the re-evaluation and verification of marks for their Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams. Students who wish to check their answer books can follow these steps.

In the first stage, students can request a scanned photocopy of their answer books for desired subjects. Following this, in the second stage, students have the option to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation of answers, or both. It is important to note that any change in marks, whether an increase or a decrease, will be final and binding. If marks are revised, a new Mark Sheet cum Certificate will be issued, and the old one must be surrendered.

