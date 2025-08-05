CBSE Supplementary Results 2025: Class 10, 12 Re-evaluation Dates Announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for students to apply for the re-evaluation and verification of marks for their Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams. Students who wish to check their answer books can follow these steps.
In the first stage, students can request a scanned photocopy of their answer books for desired subjects. Following this, in the second stage, students have the option to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation of answers, or both. It is important to note that any change in marks, whether an increase or a decrease, will be final and binding. If marks are revised, a new Mark Sheet cum Certificate will be issued, and the old one must be surrendered.
Download: Official Notice CBSE Supplementary Results 2025 Re-evaluation Dates
Key Dates and Fees for Supplementary Exams
For Class 12
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Fee
|
Request for Photocopy
|
August 6–7, 2025
|
₹700 per subject
|
Verification & Re-evaluation
|
August 13–14, 2025
|
₹500 (per subject for verification)
₹100 (per question for re-evaluation)
For Class 10
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Fee
|
Request for Photocopy
|
August 8–9, 2025
|
₹500 per subject
|
Verification & Re-evaluation
|
August 18–19, 2025
|
₹500 (per subject for verification)
₹100 (per question for re-evaluation)
Important Points to Remember
-
Online Process Only: All applications and payments must be completed online. No offline applications will be accepted.
-
Non-Refundable Fee: The processing fee for all activities is non-refundable.
-
Final Decision: Any change in marks, whether an increase or a decrease, will be final and binding.
-
New Mark Sheet: If your marks are revised, a new Mark Sheet cum Certificate will be issued. You will need to surrender your old one.
-
Strict Deadlines: No applications will be accepted after the scheduled dates and times.
How to Apply for CBSE Result Verification and Re-evaluation
If you are not happy with your CBSE Class 10 or 12 supplementary exam results, you can apply to have your marks verified or your answer sheet re-evaluated.
Step 1: Get a Photocopy of Your Answer Sheet
Before you can apply for re-evaluation, you must first get a photocopy of your answer sheet.
-
Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
-
Find the link to apply for a photocopy for Class 10 or Class 12.
-
Log in using your roll number and date of birth.
-
Pay the fee (₹700 per subject for Class 12, ₹500 per subject for Class 10).
Step 2: Apply for Verification of Marks
-
Go to the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
-
Click on "Apply for Verification" for your class.
-
Log in with your roll number and date of birth.
-
Pay the fee of ₹500 per subject.
Step 3: Apply for Re-evaluation
-
First, you must have the photocopy of your answer sheet.
-
Visit the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
-
Click on "Apply for Re-evaluation" for your class.
-
Enter your roll number and date of birth.
-
Pay a fee of ₹100 per question you want to be re-evaluated.
Update on Supplementary Exam Results
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results were officially released on August 1, 2025. These exams were held for students who did not pass in one or two subjects. This result is what the current re-evaluation process is for.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation