UP Board Exams 2026: Registration for Private Candidates Starts at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the registration process for Class 10 and 12 private students for the 2026 board exams from August 5 on its official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Students must download the exam form, fill it out, and submit it with the exam fee and educational documents to their school principal (forwarding centre). The principal will check all student details like name, parents' names, date of birth, gender, and subjects carefully and then upload them online.
It is very important that all information is correct because it will be printed on the mark sheets. If there’s any mistake, the school principal will be held responsible. So, students must be careful and accurate.
Click here: UP Board Exam 2026 for Private Candidates PDF
UP Board Exam 2025: Important Dates
Students can check the following table for the UP Board Exam 2026 important dates for classes 10th and 12th:
|
S. No.
|
Activity
|
Last Date
|
1
|
Submission of application forms and exam fees by principal to forwarding center
|
5 August 2025
|
2
|
Submission of exam fee to treasury by principal via single challan
|
10 August 2025
|
3
|
Online upload of exam fee info and academic details on UPMSP website
|
16 August 2025 (till 12 AM)
|
4
|
Submission of exam fee with ₹100 late fee per candidate via challan
|
16 August 2025
|
5
|
Online upload of late fee info and academic details on UPMSP website
|
20 August 2025 (till 12 AM)
|
6
|
Checklist verification period by principal (no updates allowed on website)
|
21 August – 31 August 2025
|
7
|
Correction period for submitted details (no new uploads, only edits allowed)
|
1 September – 10 September 2025 (till 12 AM)
|
8
|
Submission of printed name list with photo & challan copy to DIOS office
|
30 September 2025
Click here: UP Board Exam 2025 Application Form Link for Private Candidates
UP Board Exam 2025: Examination Fees
Students appearing privately for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Exams 2025 are required to pay the examination fees as per the structure mentioned below. The fee varies based on the exam type and subject combination.
|
S. No.
|
Exam Type
|
Fee (₹)
|
Marksheet Fee (₹)
|
Forwarding Fee (₹)
|
Total (₹)
|
For Principal (₹)
|
To Treasury (₹)
|
1
|
High School (Private)
|
700.00
|
1.50
|
5.00
|
706.50
|
0.50
|
706.00
|
2
|
High School (Credit System, Private)
|
300.00
|
1.50
|
5.00
|
306.50
|
0.50
|
306.00
|
3
|
High School Additional Subject (per subject, Private)
|
200.00
|
1.50
|
5.00
|
206.50
|
0.50
|
206.00
|
4
|
Intermediate (Private)
|
800.00
|
1.50
|
5.00
|
806.50
|
0.50
|
806.00
|
5
|
Intermediate (Agri. Part 1 & 2 / Vocational Fail, Private)
|
800.00
|
1.50
|
5.00
|
806.50
|
0.50
|
806.00
|
6
|
Intermediate Additional Subject (per subject, Private)
|
200.00
|
1.50
|
5.00
|
206.50
|
0.50
|
206.00
