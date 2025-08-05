UP Board Exams 2026: Registration for Private Candidates Starts at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the registration process for Class 10 and 12 private students for the 2026 board exams from August 5 on its official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Students must download the exam form, fill it out, and submit it with the exam fee and educational documents to their school principal (forwarding centre). The principal will check all student details like name, parents' names, date of birth, gender, and subjects carefully and then upload them online.

It is very important that all information is correct because it will be printed on the mark sheets. If there’s any mistake, the school principal will be held responsible. So, students must be careful and accurate.

Click here: UP Board Exam 2026 for Private Candidates PDF