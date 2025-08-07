MP NEET UG counselling 2025: DME Madhya Pradesh Begins Registration for Round 1 at dme.mponline.gov.in; check direct link

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: A revised NEET UG counseling schedule for the 85% state quota has been issued by the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education. From August 7 to 11, prospective students can re-register on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in. On August 12, a fresh merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS will be released. More than 15,000 students competed for more than 3,500 MBBS and 922 BDS seats on the prior list.

On August 18, the results of the first round of seat allocation will be made public based on the new registrations and the revised selections made by already registered students. In order to prevent their previous decisions from being used, candidates who are changing their preferences must lock their choices using an OTP. Additionally, all candidates must use the upgrade option during admission at their allotted college.