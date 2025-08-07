MP NEET UG counselling 2025: DME Madhya Pradesh Begins Registration for Round 1 at dme.mponline.gov.in; check direct link

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: A revised NEET UG counseling schedule for the 85% state quota has been issued by the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education. From August 7 to 11, prospective students can re-register on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in. On August 12, a fresh merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS will be released. More than 15,000 students competed for more than 3,500 MBBS and 922 BDS seats on the prior list.
On August 18, the results of the first round of seat allocation will be made public based on the new registrations and the revised selections made by already registered students. In order to prevent their previous decisions from being used, candidates who are changing their preferences must lock their choices using an OTP. Additionally, all candidates must use the upgrade option during admission at their allotted college.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule
The updated MP NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule is as follows:
|
Event
|
Duration
|
Fresh Registration by NEET UG 2025 qualified eligible candidates on DME portal (Already registered candidates need not register again)
|
August 7, 2025 to August 11, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)
|
Edit Profile & Registration details facility for already registered and fresh registered candidates
|
August 7, 2025 to August 11, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)
|
Publication of Revised State Merit list of registered candidates
|
August 12, 2025
|
Choice filling and locking by fresh MP Domicile registered candidates
|
August 13, 2025 to August 15, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)
|
Edit Choices facility at Candidate Login for all candidates (fresh candidates & candidates who have already done choice filling & locking earlier)
|
August 13, 2025 to August 15, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)
|
Allotment Result of First Round
|
August 18, 2025
|
Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verification and admission
|
August 19, 2025 to August 23, 2025 (up to 06:00 PM)
|
Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level
|
August 19, 2025 to August 24, 2025 (up to 07:00 PM)
|
Exercising the option for upgradation for second round by candidates at the time of admission
|
August 19, 2025 to August 23, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Revisions
After the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) modified its own timeline, the Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education (DME) updated its NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule for the 85% state quota. Consequently, the MP NEET UG seat distribution, which was originally scheduled on August 6, was delayed.
In order to lock their selections while editing them, candidates must utilize an OTP. If they don't, the seats will be assigned based on the options they previously saved. Additionally, all candidates must choose the upgrade option upon admission to the college of their choice. This guarantees that in later rounds, they will be given preference for a better seat.
