Australia Student Visa 2025-26: Australia Increases International Student Cap to 295,000 by 2026: Check New Rules Full Details Here

Australia Student Visa 2025: Australia's government will increase the national planning level from 270,000 to 295,000 international student enrollments in 2026, marking a significant policy change. This new cap shows a deliberate growth in international education, even though it is still 8% below the post-Covid peak.

In order to ensure long-term institutional growth and excellent student experiences, the policy, known as "managed growth," aims to strike a balance between higher enrollment and robust safeguards. This strategy reflects a cautious and regulated expansion and is in line with Australia's broader economic, diplomatic, and housing goals. The government wants to accommodate more students while making sure that the housing and educational infrastructure sectors can adequately handle this expansion.