Maharashtra BHMCT Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check MAH Seat Status Here

Maharashtra BHMCT Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MAH BHMCT) round 2 counseling seat allocation results have been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. From August 7 to August 9, candidates who were assigned seats in CAP round 2 can accept the offered seat by logging in.

Candidates who have been given seats in this round must first finish the self-verification and pay the fee via their candidate login, according to the approved schedule. Candidates who receive seats based on their top three choices will have their allocation automatically frozen and will not be able to take part in any more CAP rounds.

How to Download the Maharashtra BHMCT Allotment Results 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Maharashtra BHMCT Allotment Results 2025: