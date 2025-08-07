UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Maharashtra BHMCT Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check MAH Seat Status Here

Maharashtra BHMCT Counselling 2025: The MAH BHMCT Round 2 seat allotment results are out. By August 9, 2025, candidates must accept their positions. Seats are immediately frozen for those with their top three selections. Others have the option of selecting "freeze" or "betterment." Between August 7 and 8, students must physically report to their designated colleges with their paperwork and fees.

BySiddhi Sharma
Aug 7, 2025, 12:50 IST
Maharashtra BHMCT Counselling
Maharashtra BHMCT Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MAH BHMCT) round 2 counseling seat allocation results have been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. From August 7 to August 9, candidates who were assigned seats in CAP round 2 can accept the offered seat by logging in.

Candidates who have been given seats in this round must first finish the self-verification and pay the fee via their candidate login, according to the approved schedule. Candidates who receive seats based on their top three choices will have their allocation automatically frozen and will not be able to take part in any more CAP rounds.

How to Download the Maharashtra BHMCT Allotment Results 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Maharashtra BHMCT Allotment Results 2025:

  • Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell's official website.

  • On the homepage, find and select the "Candidate Login" link. The login gateway will open as a result.

  • In the appropriate sections, enter your date of birth and application number. These are your key login information.

  • To continue, click the "Submit" button. The status of your Maharashtra BHMCT allotment will now be shown.

  • Examine your assigned college and course information thoroughly. Verify that it suits your tastes.

  • Your provisional allotment letter can be downloaded and printed for future use throughout the admissions process.

Maharashtra BHMCT Allotment Result 2025: Seat intake

For admission to the first year of the four-year degree program in Hotel Management and Catering Technology for the academic year 2025–2026, the Maharashtra State CET Cell has made the preliminary seat matrix available. All India quota seats and total CAP seats are broken down each institute in the table below.

Institute Name

Programme Name

Total Seats

All India Seats

Vilasrao Deshmukh Foundation Group of Institutions, Latur

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

60

9

GRAMIN TECHNICAL AND MANAGEMENT CAMPUS, NANDED

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

30

4

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

30

0

Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership & Excellence, Pune

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

60

3

Lady Amritbai Daga College for Women, Nagpur

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

36

0

Shri Balasaheb Tirpude College of HMCT, Nagpur

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

60

9

Tuli College of Hotel Management, Nagpur

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

60

9

Samajshree Prashantdada Hiray College of Management & Technology, Nashik

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

60

9

Maharashtra State Institute of HMCT, Pune

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

120

18

AISSMS College of HMCT, Pune

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

60

9

Sinhgad Institute of HMCT, Lonavala

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

60

9

Key Information for BHMCT 2025 Allotment

There are two options available to candidates who receive more seats than their initial three choices: either freeze the allocation or select "Not Freeze/Betterment" to be eligible for subsequent rounds. August 9 is the deadline for finishing all seat acceptance procedures.

Maharashtra BHMCT 2025 round 2 candidates who have been assigned a seat must attend the designated institution between August 7 and August 9 with the necessary paperwork and pay the institutional fee in order to be admitted. The admission information will be uploaded to the internet portal after the institutions have verified the paperwork. The candidate will receive a confirmation receipt upon successful admission.

Also Read:

TS DOST 2025: Seat Allotment Result Out for Telangana Special Phase on dost.cgg.gov.in; Check Here

