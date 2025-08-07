Maharashtra BHMCT Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check MAH Seat Status Here

Maharashtra BHMCT Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MAH BHMCT) round 2 counseling seat allocation results have been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. From August 7 to August 9, candidates who were assigned seats in CAP round 2 can accept the offered seat by logging in.
Candidates who have been given seats in this round must first finish the self-verification and pay the fee via their candidate login, according to the approved schedule. Candidates who receive seats based on their top three choices will have their allocation automatically frozen and will not be able to take part in any more CAP rounds.
How to Download the Maharashtra BHMCT Allotment Results 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Maharashtra BHMCT Allotment Results 2025:
-
Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell's official website.
-
On the homepage, find and select the "Candidate Login" link. The login gateway will open as a result.
-
In the appropriate sections, enter your date of birth and application number. These are your key login information.
-
To continue, click the "Submit" button. The status of your Maharashtra BHMCT allotment will now be shown.
-
Examine your assigned college and course information thoroughly. Verify that it suits your tastes.
-
Your provisional allotment letter can be downloaded and printed for future use throughout the admissions process.
Maharashtra BHMCT Allotment Result 2025: Seat intake
For admission to the first year of the four-year degree program in Hotel Management and Catering Technology for the academic year 2025–2026, the Maharashtra State CET Cell has made the preliminary seat matrix available. All India quota seats and total CAP seats are broken down each institute in the table below.
|
Institute Name
|
Programme Name
|
Total Seats
|
All India Seats
|
Vilasrao Deshmukh Foundation Group of Institutions, Latur
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
60
|
9
|
GRAMIN TECHNICAL AND MANAGEMENT CAMPUS, NANDED
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
30
|
4
|
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
30
|
0
|
Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership & Excellence, Pune
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
60
|
3
|
Lady Amritbai Daga College for Women, Nagpur
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
36
|
0
|
Shri Balasaheb Tirpude College of HMCT, Nagpur
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
60
|
9
|
Tuli College of Hotel Management, Nagpur
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
60
|
9
|
Samajshree Prashantdada Hiray College of Management & Technology, Nashik
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
60
|
9
|
Maharashtra State Institute of HMCT, Pune
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
120
|
18
|
AISSMS College of HMCT, Pune
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
60
|
9
|
Sinhgad Institute of HMCT, Lonavala
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
60
|
9
Key Information for BHMCT 2025 Allotment
There are two options available to candidates who receive more seats than their initial three choices: either freeze the allocation or select "Not Freeze/Betterment" to be eligible for subsequent rounds. August 9 is the deadline for finishing all seat acceptance procedures.
Maharashtra BHMCT 2025 round 2 candidates who have been assigned a seat must attend the designated institution between August 7 and August 9 with the necessary paperwork and pay the institutional fee in order to be admitted. The admission information will be uploaded to the internet portal after the institutions have verified the paperwork. The candidate will receive a confirmation receipt upon successful admission.
