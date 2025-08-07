Did you know that just like on land, there are forests under the sea? There are also underwater lakes of highly dense saltwater in some oceans. There is also a dedicated day to celebrate oceans. World Oceans Day is celebrated on 8 June. After all, oceans help regulate Earth’s climate. Humans have been able to map less than 10 per cent of the world’s ocean. Also, the ocean floor is moving! This phenomenon is called seafloor spreading, which is a geologic process of movement of Earth’s tectonic plates. Some studies have estimated that about 2.2 million eukaryotic (plants, animals, and fungi found on Earth) species globally live in the ocean! Trivia Questions With Answers: If You Have An IQ Above 150, Score 9/10 On This Oceans GK Quiz! Q1. Which is the deepest point in an ocean in the world? Puerto Rico Trench Tonga Trench Mariana Trench

Answer: C. Mariana Trench Explanation: The deepest point in an ocean in the world is the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, located in the Pacific Ocean. The depth of Challenger Deep is approximately 36,070 feet (10,994 metres). Q2. How many oceans are there in the world? Three Seven Five Answer: C. Five Explanation: There are five oceans in the world namely, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic, and Antarctic (or Southern) Oceans. Q3. Which is the largest and deepest ocean in the world? Indian Ocean Atlantic Ocean Pacific Ocean Answer: C. Pacific Ocean Explanation: The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest ocean in the world. It covers 165,250,000 square kilometers (63,800,000 square miles) in area. Pacific Ocean’s depth is 4,000 meters (13,000 feet). The Pacific Ocean is located between Asia and Australia on the west and the Americas on the east.

Q4. What percentage of the world’s surface is covered with oceans? 65 per cent 71 per cent 90 per cent Answer: B. 71 per cent Explanation: Oceans cover 71 per cent of the surface on our planet. Remaining 29 per cent is land. Q5. Which is the smallest ocean in the world? Pacific Ocean Atlanctic Ocean Arctic Ocean Answer: C. Arctic Ocean Explanation: The smallest ocean in the world is Arctic Ocean. It is also the shallowest ocean in the world. The average depth of the Arctic Ocean is 1,038 meters (3,406 feet). Trivia Questions With Answers: Can You Score 10/10 On This Science General Knowledge Quiz? Q6. Which two oceans are connected by the Panama Canal? Indian and Atlantic Oceans Atlantic and Pacific Oceans Pacific and Indian Oceans Answer: B. Atlantic and Pacific Oceans Explanation: The Panama Canal connects the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. It is an 82-km long artificial waterway. It facilitates maritime transit.

Q7. The Bermuda Triangle is located in which ocean? Atlantic Ocean Pacific Ocean Arctic Ocean Answer: A. Atlantic Ocean Explanation: The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil’s Triangle, is located in the North Atlantic Ocean. It is roughly a triangular area bounded by Florida, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Q8. Why do Atlantic and Pacific Ocean do not mix? Salinity differences Ocean currents Landmass between them Answer: A. Salinity differences Explanation: The Pacific and Atlantic oceans do not mix due to differences in their salinity and temperature. Q9. Which is the coldest ocean in the world? Arctic Ocean Southern Ocean Atlantic Ocean Answer: A. Arctic Ocean Explanation: The Arctic Ocean is the coldest ocean in the world. Its surface water temperature is typically around -1.8 degrees Celsius (28.8 degrees Fahrenheit).