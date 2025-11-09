MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025: Download Today’s Prelims Exam Paper PDF (Single Shift)

MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is successfully conducting the MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims exam on 9th November 2025 across the state. The state service exam to be held in an objective-type test format comprising two papers – General Studies and CSAT. Those preparing for the State service exam can check this page for Question Paper for exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025: Selection Process
The MPSC Rajyaseva exam is set to be conducted every year to recruit candidates for various state service posts with state police service, revenue service and others. The selection process consists of three stages-
- Preliminary Examination
- Mains Examination
- Personality Test (Interview)
MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025 PDF
The MPSC is conducting the state service exam on November 09, 2025 for General Studies and CSAT Paper. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. This paper is qualifying in nature. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table.
- MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025 Set
- MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025 Download Link
- MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025
- MPSC Rajyaseva A Question Paper
- MPSC Rajyaseva B Question Paper
- MPSC Rajyaseva C Question Paper
- MPSC Rajyaseva D Question Paper
Those who are looking for an answer key for the MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims exam exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.
How to Download MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025?
The prelims exam for the MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims exam was conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on November 09 2025. The commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Prelims Question Paper:
- Visit the official website of MPSSC-https://mpsc.gov.in/home
- Click on the "Examinations" tab.
- Select "MPSC Services Examination" from the "Question Papers" drop-down menu.
- Select " Exam".
- Select the year for which you want to download the question paper (2025).
- Click on the paper you want to download General Studies.
- The question paper will open in PDF format.
- You can download or print the question paper.
