MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025: Download Today’s Prelims Exam Paper PDF (Single Shift)

MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is successfully conducting the MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims exam on 9th November 2025 across the state. The state service exam to be held in an objective-type test format comprising two papers – General Studies and CSAT. Those preparing for the State service exam can check this page for Question Paper for exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2025: Selection Process

The MPSC Rajyaseva exam is set to be conducted every year to recruit candidates for various state service posts with state police service, revenue service and others. The selection process consists of three stages-