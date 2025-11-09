RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Analysis 2025 – Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Expected Cut Off

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 9, 2025, 14:28 IST

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 exam has been conducted today, November 9. Check detailed UP Forest Guard exam analysis including difficulty level, good attempts and question paper pdf link here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Analysis 2025
UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Analysis 2025

UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Analysis 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) successfully conducted the UP Forest Guard Exam 2025 today, November 9, in offline mode across various exam centres. This article provides a detailed UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Analysis 2025, including the section-wise difficulty level, number of good attempts, and question paper PDF download link.

 UP Forest Guard 2025 exam analysis will help candidates understand the overall exam pattern, types of questions asked in each section, and the paper’s difficulty level. It also helps aspirants estimate the expected cut-off trends and determine the safe number of attempts needed to qualify for the next stage.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Analysis 2025

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 exam was held from 10 am to 12 noon. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to go through the comprehensive UP Forest Guard exam analysis to understand the paper’s difficulty level, question types, exam pattern, and the expected number of good attempts. Reviewing this will help you gauge your chances of qualifying, aiding you in preparing for the Physical Efficiency Test.

Also, check:

UPSSC Forest Guard Difficulty Level 2025

UPSSSC Forest Guard held on November 9 was reported to be easy to moderate in difficulty, according to candidates’ feedback. Among all the sections, the Computer section was considered the easiest. Check the section-wise UP Forest Guard ifficulty level in the table given below.

Parts

Sections

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Part I

Subjective Knowledge

50

Easy to Moderate

Part II

Elementary Mathematics & Biology

15

Moderate

Part III

Knowledge of concepts of computer & information technology, and contemporary technological development and innovation in this field

15

Easy

Part IV

General Information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh

20

Easy to Moderate

Total

100

Easy to Moderate

UP Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 PDF

UPSSSC conducts UP Forest Guard 2025 exam in offline mode. The question paper gets easily available online after the conclusion of the exam. We will soon provide the direct link to download UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 PDF here for your reference.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News