NABARD Grade A Apply Online 2025 Begins - Application from Link Active at nabard.org Till November 30th

NABARD Grade A Apply Online 2025: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited online applications for NABARD Grade A Exam. Candidates possessing bachelor's degree and are aged between 21 and 30 years can submit their applications at nabard.org. The last date to submit NABARD Grade A Application Form is November 30. This recruitment drive aims to fill 91 Assistant Manager Grade A vacancies. Get all the details on NABARD Grade A Apply Online 2025 process, including dates, steps to apply, direct registration link, vacancy and more here. NABARD Grade A Apply Online 2025 NABARD has issued the official notification for 91 Assistant Manager Grade A vacancies in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS), Legal and Protocol & Security Service. Candidates satisfying the eligibility criteria can submit their application forms till 30th November. Applications will be accepted in online mode only, and no forms shall be accepted after the last date.

NABARD Recruitment 2025 Important Dates The NABARD Grade A Notification for 91 vacancies was released on 8th November along with online application link. The deadline for the submission of application form is 30th November. Events Dates NABARD Grade A Notification 2025 8th November 2025 NABARD Online Application Begins 8th November 2025 Last Date to Apply Online for NABARD 30th November 2025 Last Date to Pay Application Fee 30th November 2025 Who is Eligible to Apply Online for NABARD 2025 Candidates applying for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025 must meet the prescribed eligibility criteria set by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. The educational qualification varies for each post, and applicants are strongly advised to refer to the official notification for detailed post-wise requirements before submitting their applications.

Additionally, the age limit for most Grade A posts is between 21 and 30 years as of November 1, 2025, meaning the candidate must have been born not earlier than November 2, 1995, and not later than November 1, 2004. For Grade A (Protocol & Security Service), the age limit is 25 to 40 years, with no relaxation for any category. NABARD Grade A Apply Online 2025 Link NABARD activated the online application link for Grade A post on 8th November. Eligible candidates can either visit the official website to submit their applications or click on the direct link provided below: NABARD Grade A Apply Online 2025 Link Steps to Apply Online for NABARD Grade A Recruitment Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development at nabard.org. Step 2: Find the direct apply online link provided on the homepage. Click on it and you will be redirected to a new webpage where you will have to register yourself.