Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2025: final Merit List Out at andsswl.and.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair, has released the final merit list for Andaman & Nicobar MBBS 2025 on August 3, 2025. Students can check the list on the official website at andsswl.and.nic.in.
The NEET counselling for round 1 started from today, August 5 and 6, 2025. The application process ended on July 30, 2025.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS) handles NEET 2025 admissions for MBBS seats. Students who qualify NEET 2025 must fill out the admission form and join offline counselling.
A total of 114 MBBS seats are available, 97 seats under state quota and 17 under All India Quota (AIQ). To get listed in the ANIIMS merit list 2025, candidates must enter their personal details, NEET score, and college choices in the form.
Based on the NEET result, seat availability, and reservation rules, admissions will be given. Only NEET-qualified students who meet the cutoff marks can get a seat.
Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Candidates can check the given below table for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 dates:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Application form filling starts
|
July 24, 2025
|
Last date to fill the application form
|
July 30, 2025
|
Publication of Provisional Merit List
|
July 31, 2025
|
Appeal & Grievance
|
August 1 to 2, 2025 (till 5:00 PM)
|
Final Merit List
|
August 3, 2025
|
Round 1 Counselling & Document Verification
|
August 5 & 6, 2025
|
Last Date of Joining (Round 1)
|
August 12, 2025
|
Round 2 Counselling & Document Verification
|
August 25, 2025
|
Last Date of Joining (Round 2)
|
September 4, 2025
|
Round 3 Counselling & Document Verification
|
September 15, 2025
|
Last Date of Joining (Round 3)
|
September 23, 2025
|
Stray Vacancy Round
|
September 26, 2025
|
Last Date of Joining (Stray Vacancy Round)
|
October 3, 2025
|
Commencement of Academic Session
|
September 1, 2025
Related Stories
Steps to Apply for Andaman & Nicobar NEET UG 2025 Counselling
Check the following steps to apply for Andaman and Nicobar NEET Counselling 2025:
-
Go to the ANIIMS website and sign up between July 21–28.
-
Pay ₹400 as counselling fee online.
-
ANIIMS will release the merit list based on your NEET score and local status.
-
Select your favorite MBBS/BDS colleges from July 22–28.
-
Lock your choices before the last date. Unlocked options won't be counted.
-
Results will be out on July 31.
-
Join the college by August 6, 2025, if you get a seat.
-
Round 2, mop-up, and stray rounds will happen if seats are left.
Also read: MAH CET BEd 2025 CAP 2025-26 Tentative Schedule Released; Check Details Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation