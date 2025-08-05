Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2025: final Merit List Out at andsswl.and.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair, has released the final merit list for Andaman & Nicobar MBBS 2025 on August 3, 2025. Students can check the list on the official website at andsswl.and.nic.in.

The NEET counselling for round 1 started from today, August 5 and 6, 2025. The application process ended on July 30, 2025.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS) handles NEET 2025 admissions for MBBS seats. Students who qualify NEET 2025 must fill out the admission form and join offline counselling.

A total of 114 MBBS seats are available, 97 seats under state quota and 17 under All India Quota (AIQ). To get listed in the ANIIMS merit list 2025, candidates must enter their personal details, NEET score, and college choices in the form.