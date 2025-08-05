Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2025: final Merit List Out at andsswl.and.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 5, 2025, 12:34 IST
Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2025
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair, has released the final merit list for Andaman & Nicobar MBBS 2025 on August 3, 2025. Students can check the list on the official website at andsswl.and.nic.in.

The NEET counselling for round 1 started from today, August 5 and 6, 2025. The application process ended on July 30, 2025. 

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS) handles NEET 2025 admissions for MBBS seats. Students who qualify NEET 2025 must fill out the admission form and join offline counselling. 

A total of 114 MBBS seats are available, 97 seats under state quota and 17 under All India Quota (AIQ). To get listed in the ANIIMS merit list 2025, candidates must enter their personal details, NEET score, and college choices in the form. 

Based on the NEET result, seat availability, and reservation rules, admissions will be given. Only NEET-qualified students who meet the cutoff marks can get a seat.

Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can check the given below table for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 dates:

Event

Date

Application form filling starts

July 24, 2025

Last date to fill the application form

July 30, 2025

Publication of Provisional Merit List

July 31, 2025

Appeal & Grievance

August 1 to 2, 2025 (till 5:00 PM)

Final Merit List

August 3, 2025

Round 1 Counselling & Document Verification

August 5 & 6, 2025

Last Date of Joining (Round 1)

August 12, 2025

Round 2 Counselling & Document Verification

August 25, 2025

Last Date of Joining (Round 2)

September 4, 2025

Round 3 Counselling & Document Verification

September 15, 2025

Last Date of Joining (Round 3)

September 23, 2025

Stray Vacancy Round

September 26, 2025

Last Date of Joining (Stray Vacancy Round)

October 3, 2025

Commencement of Academic Session

September 1, 2025

Steps to Apply for Andaman & Nicobar NEET UG 2025 Counselling

Check the following steps to apply for Andaman and Nicobar NEET Counselling 2025:

  • Go to the ANIIMS website and sign up between July 21–28.

  • Pay ₹400 as counselling fee online.

  • ANIIMS will release the merit list based on your NEET score and local status.

  • Select your favorite MBBS/BDS colleges from July 22–28.

  • Lock your choices before the last date. Unlocked options won't be counted.

  • Results will be out on July 31.

  • Join the college by August 6, 2025, if you get a seat.

  • Round 2, mop-up, and stray rounds will happen if seats are left.

