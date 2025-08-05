RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
MAH CET BEd 2025 CAP 2025-26 Tentative Schedule Released; Check Details Here

MAH CET BEd 2025 CAP 2025-26: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has released the tentative MAH CET BEd CAP 2025 schedule after extending the registration deadline to August 5, 2025. The counselling will be held in four rounds, including an institute-level round. Candidates must register today by following the simple online steps. The final BEd admission date is October 1, 2025.

Aug 5, 2025, 11:29 IST
MAH CET BEd 2025 CAP 2025-26 Tentative Schedule Released
The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has released the tentative schedule for MAH CET BEd CAP 2025 after extending the registration deadline for the third time. The official CAP 2025 brochure is also available, with all important details.

As per the new schedule, the MAH BEd CET counselling will happen in four rounds. This includes an institute-level round for ACAP (Against CAP) seats. The last date for BEd admissions in Maharashtra is October 1, 2025. Check this article for the tentative schedule for MAH CET BEd CAP 2025.

MAH CET BEd Round 1 CAP: Tentative Schedule

Candidates participating in MAH CET BEd CAP Round 1 must check the important dates:

Event

Dates

Registration (MS/OMS)

25 June – 05 Aug 2025

E-Scrutiny

25 June – 08 Aug 2025

Alphabetical List Display

08 Aug 2025

Grievance & Edit Window

09 – 11 Aug 2025

Final Merit List

14 Aug 2025 (after 5 PM)

Option Form Filling (Round I & II)

15 – 18 Aug 2025

Round-I Seat Allotment

21 Aug 2025 (after 5 PM)

College Reporting (Round-I)

22 – 25 Aug 2025

Upload of Admitted Candidates

26 Aug 2025

Registration for CET Qualified (Round III & Inst. Level)

15 Aug – 08 Sept 2025

Steps to Register for MAH CET BEd Round 1 CAP

Candidates can follow the given steps to register as today, 05 August 2025, is the last date to apply for MAH CET BEd Round 1 CAP:

  • Go to the official MAH BEd CET CAP portal at bedcap2025.mahacet.org.

  • On the homepage, click on the “New Registration” link to begin.

  • Carefully read all instructions and click on the box that says “I Agree” to continue.

  • Fill in your name, MAH BEd CET 2025 roll number, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, and other required details.

  • Set a strong password. You will use this to log in again.

  • Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and required documents like mark sheets and caste certificate (if any).

  • Use a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI to pay the registration fee online.

  • Check all your details, then click “Submit” to complete your registration.

  • After submission, download and print your confirmation page for future use.

Also read: Tripura NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Extended

