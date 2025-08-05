MAH CET BEd 2025 CAP 2025-26 Tentative Schedule Released; Check Details Here

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has released the tentative schedule for MAH CET BEd CAP 2025 after extending the registration deadline for the third time. The official CAP 2025 brochure is also available, with all important details.

As per the new schedule, the MAH BEd CET counselling will happen in four rounds. This includes an institute-level round for ACAP (Against CAP) seats. The last date for BEd admissions in Maharashtra is October 1, 2025. Check this article for the tentative schedule for MAH CET BEd CAP 2025.

MAH CET BEd Round 1 CAP: Tentative Schedule

Candidates participating in MAH CET BEd CAP Round 1 must check the important dates: