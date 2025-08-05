RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Tripura NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Extended Till 5 August at trmcc.admissions.nic.in

The Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura, has extended the Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 registration deadline to August 5, 2025. The revised schedule includes updated dates for choice filling, verification, and allotment. Candidates must register online, complete the form, pay the fee, and lock their college choices through the official counselling portal.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 5, 2025, 11:23 IST
Tripura NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Extended
Tripura NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Extended
The Tripura NEET 2025 counselling Round 1 dates have been changed by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura. Now, students can register until August 5, 2025, at 6 PM. Earlier, the last date was August 3, 2025.

The officials said the schedule was updated due to technical issues and requests from students. So, the Round 1 counselling dates have been revised to help all students apply easily. Get Tripura NEET 2025 counselling Round 1 revised dates pdf here.

Click here: Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Dates PDF

Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1: Important Dates

Candidates participating in Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 must note the important dates listed below:

Events

Dates

Registration process

July 30, 2025 (10 AM) to August 5, 2025 (6 PM)

Online verification by Verification Committee

August 1, 2025 (5.30 PM onwards) to August 8, 2025 (12 PM)

Choice filling and locking

August 1, 2025 (5 PM onwards) to August 7, 2025 (11.59 PM)

Merit list release

August 8, 2025

Seat allotment result

August 9, 2025 (after 5.30 PM)

Nomination collection from DME office

August 10, 2025 (10 AM) to August 12, 2025 (12 PM)

Institute reporting

August 10, 2025 to August 12, 2025 (5.30 PM)

Click here: Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Link 

Steps to Register for Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 

To register for Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1, candidates can follow the given steps:

  • Go to the official Tripura NEET Counselling website at trmcc.admissions.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, find and click on “Online Registration for UG Counselling” under the Candidate Activity Board.

  • Click on the “New Candidate Registration” tab to start the process.

  • Read all the instructions carefully and tick the “I Agree” checkbox to proceed.

  • Fill in your NEET UG 2025 Roll Number, Name, Date of Birth, and Security Pin. Then click on “Submit.”

  • After submitting, create your password. This password will be used to log in again.

  • Log in using your credentials and complete the application form by entering all the required information.

  • Pay the registration fee online using any online platform. 

  • Once payment is successful, download and print the confirmation page for future use.

  • After registration, log in again using your credentials. 

  • Click on the “Choice Filling and Locking” tab to select your preferred colleges and lock your choices.

