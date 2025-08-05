Tripura NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Extended Till 5 August at trmcc.admissions.nic.in

The Tripura NEET 2025 counselling Round 1 dates have been changed by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura. Now, students can register until August 5, 2025, at 6 PM. Earlier, the last date was August 3, 2025.

The officials said the schedule was updated due to technical issues and requests from students. So, the Round 1 counselling dates have been revised to help all students apply easily. Get Tripura NEET 2025 counselling Round 1 revised dates pdf here.

Click here: Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Dates PDF

Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1: Important Dates

Candidates participating in Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 must note the important dates listed below: