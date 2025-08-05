Tripura NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Extended Till 5 August at trmcc.admissions.nic.in

The Tripura NEET 2025 counselling Round 1 dates have been changed by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura. Now, students can register until August 5, 2025, at 6 PM. Earlier, the last date was August 3, 2025.
The officials said the schedule was updated due to technical issues and requests from students. So, the Round 1 counselling dates have been revised to help all students apply easily. Get Tripura NEET 2025 counselling Round 1 revised dates pdf here.
Click here: Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Dates PDF
Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1: Important Dates
Candidates participating in Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 must note the important dates listed below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration process
|
July 30, 2025 (10 AM) to August 5, 2025 (6 PM)
|
Online verification by Verification Committee
|
August 1, 2025 (5.30 PM onwards) to August 8, 2025 (12 PM)
|
Choice filling and locking
|
August 1, 2025 (5 PM onwards) to August 7, 2025 (11.59 PM)
|
Merit list release
|
August 8, 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
August 9, 2025 (after 5.30 PM)
|
Nomination collection from DME office
|
August 10, 2025 (10 AM) to August 12, 2025 (12 PM)
|
Institute reporting
|
August 10, 2025 to August 12, 2025 (5.30 PM)
Click here: Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Link
Steps to Register for Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1
To register for Tripura NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1, candidates can follow the given steps:
-
Go to the official Tripura NEET Counselling website at trmcc.admissions.nic.in.
-
On the homepage, find and click on “Online Registration for UG Counselling” under the Candidate Activity Board.
-
Click on the “New Candidate Registration” tab to start the process.
-
Read all the instructions carefully and tick the “I Agree” checkbox to proceed.
-
Fill in your NEET UG 2025 Roll Number, Name, Date of Birth, and Security Pin. Then click on “Submit.”
-
After submitting, create your password. This password will be used to log in again.
-
Log in using your credentials and complete the application form by entering all the required information.
-
Pay the registration fee online using any online platform.
-
Once payment is successful, download and print the confirmation page for future use.
-
After registration, log in again using your credentials.
-
Click on the “Choice Filling and Locking” tab to select your preferred colleges and lock your choices.
Related Stories
Also read: HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Check Haryana Board Class 10th Result Expected Date, Past Year Trends and Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation