DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment List Out Today, Steps to Check Here

DU UG Admissions 2025: DU will release the DU UG Admission 2025 CSAS Round 3 upgraded seat allocations today, August 5, 2025 on the official portal at admission.uod.ac.in. the colleges under the university will begin the document verification process after the release of the list.

ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 5, 2025, 13:40 IST
DU UG Admission 2025 CSAS Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment List to be released today.
DU UG Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU), will release the Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Round 3 upgraded seat allotment list today, August 5, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their upgraded seats under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 admission procedure on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Once the seats are allocated, the colleges under the university will begin the verification and approval process of online applications. 

DU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates for DU UG Admission 2025 under CSAS process:

Event 

Date

Online applications verification and approval by colleges

August 6, 2025 till 5 PM

Admission fee payment 

August 7, 2025 till 5 PM

Round 3 Seat Reordering/ Upgrading last date

August 3, 2025

Release of mid-entry admissions available seat 

August 8, 2025 till 5 PM

Mid-entry application deadline

August 10, 2025 till 5 PM

DU UG CSAS Admission 2025 Round 3 Official Notice

How To Check DU UG Admissions 2025 Upgraded Allocations? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their DU UG Admission upgraded seat allotment list online:

  1. Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for upgraded allocations
  3. Enter your details on the portal
  4. Check your allocation and download the file for future reference

