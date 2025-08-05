DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment List Out Today, Steps to Check Here

DU UG Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU), will release the Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Round 3 upgraded seat allotment list today, August 5, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their upgraded seats under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 admission procedure on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Once the seats are allocated, the colleges under the university will begin the verification and approval process of online applications.

DU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates for DU UG Admission 2025 under CSAS process: