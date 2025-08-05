DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment List Out Today, Steps to Check Here

DU UG Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi University (DU), will release the Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Round 3 upgraded seat allotment list today, August 5, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their upgraded seats under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 admission procedure on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Once the seats are allocated, the colleges under the university will begin the verification and approval process of online applications.
DU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates for DU UG Admission 2025 under CSAS process:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online applications verification and approval by colleges
|
August 6, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Admission fee payment
|
August 7, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Round 3 Seat Reordering/ Upgrading last date
|
August 3, 2025
|
Release of mid-entry admissions available seat
|
August 8, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Mid-entry application deadline
|
August 10, 2025 till 5 PM
DU UG CSAS Admission 2025 Round 3 Official Notice
How To Check DU UG Admissions 2025 Upgraded Allocations?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their DU UG Admission upgraded seat allotment list online:
- Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for upgraded allocations
- Enter your details on the portal
- Check your allocation and download the file for future reference
