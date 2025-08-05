WBCAP 2025 Registration: West Bengal Government to Extend Deadline till August 5, Details Here

WBCAP 2025: The West Bengal government has extended the West Bengal Undergraduate (UG) Admission Registration deadline to August 5, 2025. The registrations are done via the Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) mode in government-run and aided institutions across the state.
WBCAP UG 2025 Admission Key Highlights
Check the details of WBCAP UG 2025 Admission here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
West Bengal Undergraduate (UG) Admission
|
Board name
|
West Bengal government
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official Website
|
wbcap.in
|
Admission mode
|
Centralised Admission Portal (CAP)
|
Registration dates
|
July 17 - August 5, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Participating institutions
|
Government-run: 460
State-aided: 17
WBCAP UG Admission 2025 Registration Important Notes
Candidates must keep the following points in mind while applying for WBCAP UG registration:
- Candidates must adhere to the stipulated time and follow the admissions protocols on due time. Inability to follow the schedule will cancel admission registration.
- Those applying for reservation must provide the relevant documents to prove their social category information on the portal.
- No further changes or updates of details will be entertained whatsoever by the admission portal.
Clash with WB OBC list and WBCAP UG Registration 2025
The WBCAP admission portal opened on July 17 but faced issues when the Calcutta High Court put a hold on the state's updated OBC list. The Supreme Court repealed this hold on July 28, allowing West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) and college admissions to proceed with the updated OBC categories. Following the apex court verdict, the WB higher education department notified the students to update their social category details on the portal from July 29, 2025.
