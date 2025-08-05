WBCAP 2025 Registration: West Bengal Government to Extend Deadline till August 5, Details Here

WBCAP 2025: The West Bengal government has extended the West Bengal Undergraduate (UG) Admission Registration deadline to August 5, 2025. The registrations are done via the Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) mode in government-run and aided institutions across the state.

WBCAP UG 2025 Admission Key Highlights

Check the details of WBCAP UG 2025 Admission here:

Overview Details Exam name West Bengal Undergraduate (UG) Admission Board name West Bengal government Academic year 2025-26 Official Website wbcap.in Admission mode Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) Registration dates July 17 - August 5, 2025 till 11:59 PM Level Undergraduate State West Bengal Participating institutions Government-run: 460 State-aided: 17

