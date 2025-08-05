RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
IITs to train Delhi Government School Teachers In Indian Knowledge Systems, Says Ashish Sood

Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced that government school teachers will undergo training in Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) at IIT-Mandi and IIT-Gandhinagar from September 2025. This program aims to integrate modern education with India's cultural heritage by teaching teachers subjects such as philosophy, Sanskrit, arts, sciences, and ancient texts.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 5, 2025, 12:28 IST
Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday announced that the school teachers will be trained in Indian Knowledge Systems at IIT-Mandi and IIT-Gandhinagar starting September 2025.

According to the plan shared by the minister, the programme aims to link modern education with India’s cultural and intellectual heritage by familiarizing teachers with Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), covering subjects such as philosophy, Sanskrit, arts, sciences, and ancient texts, including the Vedas and the Upanishads.

In the first phase, fifty government school teachers will be selected. They will be grouped into batches of five. These educators will be trained at IIT Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and IIT Gandhinagar in Gujarat over the course of five to seven days.

"By training teachers in these areas, the aim is to foster a stronger connection between students and their cultural roots," said Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

