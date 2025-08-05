IITs to train Delhi Government School Teachers In Indian Knowledge Systems, Says Ashish Sood

Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday announced that the school teachers will be trained in Indian Knowledge Systems at IIT-Mandi and IIT-Gandhinagar starting September 2025.

According to the plan shared by the minister, the programme aims to link modern education with India’s cultural and intellectual heritage by familiarizing teachers with Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), covering subjects such as philosophy, Sanskrit, arts, sciences, and ancient texts, including the Vedas and the Upanishads.

In the first phase, fifty government school teachers will be selected. They will be grouped into batches of five. These educators will be trained at IIT Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and IIT Gandhinagar in Gujarat over the course of five to seven days.

"By training teachers in these areas, the aim is to foster a stronger connection between students and their cultural roots," said Education Minister Ashish Sood.