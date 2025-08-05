CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
IIT JAM 2026 Dates Released at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, Check Detailed Schedule Here

IIT JAM 2026: IIT Bombay has announced the IIT JAM 2026 exam will take place on February 15, 2026. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Aug 5, 2025, 17:44 IST
IIT JAM 2026 Dates Released at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Masters(IIT JAM) 2026 dates online. Candidates can check the IIT JAM 2026 Exam schedule online on the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be held on February 15, 2026. Candidates can find the detailed schedule here.

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to IIT JAM 2026 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 

Board 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Level 

Postgraduate 

Mode 

Online, Computer-based Test (CBT)

Centres 

Over 100

No of courses 

89

Subjects 

Biotechnology 

Chemistry 

Economics 

Geology 

Mathematics 

Mathematical Statistics 

Physics

Exam duration 

3 hours per exam 

Exam medium 

English 

Accepting institutions 

IITs

IISc

CFTIs (NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET)

Admission procedure 

Centralized Counselling for M.Sc./M.Sc. (CCMN)

Question formats 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Registration start date 

September 5, 2025

Exam date 

February 15, 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Exam Schedule

Candidates can find the detailed IIT JAM 2026 schedule here:

Exam date

Schedule

Subjects

February 15, 2026

Forenoon shift

Chemistry (CY)

Geology (GG)

Mathematics (MA)

Afternoon shift 

Biotechnology (BT)

Economics (EN)

Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Physics (PH)

IIT JAM 2026 Admission Poster

IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are planning to apply for IIT JAM 2026 must keep the following set of eligibility criteria in mind:

  • Candidates must hold a relevant bachelor’s degree
  • Candidates who appeared or will appear for their graduation exams in 2026 are also eligible to apply, provided they submit the proof by September 2026

