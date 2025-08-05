IIT JAM 2026 Dates Released at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, Check Detailed Schedule Here

IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Masters(IIT JAM) 2026 dates online. Candidates can check the IIT JAM 2026 Exam schedule online on the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be held on February 15, 2026. Candidates can find the detailed schedule here.

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to IIT JAM 2026 here: