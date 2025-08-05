IIT JAM 2026 Dates Released at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, Check Detailed Schedule Here

IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Masters(IIT JAM) 2026 dates online. Candidates can check the IIT JAM 2026 Exam schedule online on the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be held on February 15, 2026. Candidates can find the detailed schedule here.
IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to IIT JAM 2026 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM)
|
Board
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Mode
|
Online, Computer-based Test (CBT)
|
Centres
|
Over 100
|
No of courses
|
89
|
Subjects
|
Biotechnology
Chemistry
Economics
Geology
Mathematics
Mathematical Statistics
Physics
|
Exam duration
|
3 hours per exam
|
Exam medium
|
English
|
Accepting institutions
|
IITs
IISc
CFTIs (NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET)
|
Admission procedure
|
Centralized Counselling for M.Sc./M.Sc. (CCMN)
|
Question formats
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Registration start date
|
September 5, 2025
|
Exam date
|
February 15, 2026
Also Read:
DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment List Out Today, Steps to Check Here
WBCAP 2025 Registration: West Bengal Government to Extend Deadline till August 5, Details Here
Bihar DCECE 2025 Mop-Up Counselling Begins, Direct Link Here
IIT JAM 2026 Exam Schedule
Candidates can find the detailed IIT JAM 2026 schedule here:
|
Exam date
|
Schedule
|
Subjects
|
February 15, 2026
|
Forenoon shift
|
Chemistry (CY)
Geology (GG)
Mathematics (MA)
|
Afternoon shift
|
Biotechnology (BT)
Economics (EN)
Mathematical Statistics (MS)
Physics (PH)
Also Read:
UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: AKTU released Counselling Status at uptac.admissions.nic.in
IITs to train Delhi Government School Teachers In Indian Knowledge Systems, Says Ashish Sood
Related Stories
IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who are planning to apply for IIT JAM 2026 must keep the following set of eligibility criteria in mind:
- Candidates must hold a relevant bachelor’s degree
- Candidates who appeared or will appear for their graduation exams in 2026 are also eligible to apply, provided they submit the proof by September 2026
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation