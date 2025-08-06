UP Board Compartment Result 2025 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th supplementary Scorecard Soon at upmsp.edu.in; Check Expected Date and Time Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be announcing the UPMSP 10th and 12th compartment results soon. The link to check the results will be available on the official website of the board.

Once announced, candidates can check their UP 10th and 12th compartment results on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The link will also be available on the UPMSP result dashboard - results.upmsp.edu.in. To check the results, students must visit the official website and login using their roll number and date of birth. Candidates qualifying the UP board compartment exam will be eligible to continue with their class 11 and higher education.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 Date and Time

UP board is yet to confirm the date and time for the release of the class 10 and class 12 compartment results. It is expected that the board will be announcing the compartment results in the coming week. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them to check their results.

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: How to Download

The UP board 10th and 12th compartment results will be announced by officials soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board

Step 2: Click on the UPMSP 10th/ 12th compartment result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and other details

Step 4: The 10th/12th compartment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates