UP Board Compartment Result 2025 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th supplementary Scorecard Soon at upmsp.edu.in; Check Expected Date and Time Here

Aug 6, 2025, 13:25 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Results Expected Soon
  • Download compartment marksheets at umpsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in
  • Login using Roll number, year and district details

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be announcing the UPMSP 10th and 12th compartment results soon. The link to check the results will be available on the official website of the board. 

Once announced, candidates can check their UP 10th and 12th compartment results on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The link will also be available on the UPMSP result dashboard - results.upmsp.edu.in. To check the results, students must visit the official website and login using their roll number and date of birth. Candidates qualifying the UP board compartment exam will be eligible to continue with their class 11 and higher education. 

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025 Date and Time

UP board is yet to confirm the date and time for the release of the class 10 and class 12 compartment results. It is expected that the board will be announcing the compartment results in the coming week. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them to check their results. 

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: How to Download

The UP board 10th and 12th compartment results will be announced by officials soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board

Step 2: Click on the UPMSP 10th/ 12th compartment result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and other details

Step 4: The 10th/12th compartment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates

LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 6, 2025, 13:25 IST

    UP Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Login Credentials

    To check the UP board 10th supplementary result 2025 students are required to login using the following details

    • District
    • Year
    • Roll number
  • Aug 6, 2025, 13:12 IST

    What After UP Board Class 12th Supplementary Result 2025?

    After the UP board class 12 supplementary results are announced, students qualifying the exams will be eligible to continue with their higher education studies. Students are required to submit the updated marksheets at their required institutions. 

  • Aug 6, 2025, 12:53 IST

    UP Board Class 12th Compartment Result 2025: When to Check Results?

    UP Board class 12 compartment results will be announced by officials soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The date and time for the announcement of the Class 12 results is yet to be confirmed by board officials. 

  • Aug 6, 2025, 12:37 IST

    UP Board Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

    The UP board 10th compartment result will be available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The class 10 marksheets will include the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam session
    • Subjects appeared
    • Marks scored
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 6, 2025, 12:24 IST

    UP Board Supplementary Result 2025: Login Credentials Required

    To download the UP board 10th and 12th compartment results students must login with the following details

    • Roll number
    • District
    • Year
    • Captcha
  • Aug 6, 2025, 12:21 IST

    UPMSP 10th 12th Compartment Result 2025: Where to Check

    The UP Board class 10 compartment result will be announced by officials soon. The list of websites to check the compartment result is given below.

    • upmsp.edu.in
    • results.upmsp.edu.in
  • Aug 6, 2025, 12:19 IST

    UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Date and Time

    UP Board class 10 and class 12 compartment result 2025 will be announced by officials soon. The date and time for the release of the supplementary result is yet to be confirmed by the board. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates. 

