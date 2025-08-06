CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
While the global population continues to grow, a number of countries have a decline in their population growth rate. This downtick in the rate is primarily a result of low birth rates and old population, while also compounded by emigration. Eastern Europe and East Asia are facing this decline in many of their countries. Check the meaning of population growth rate and list of countries with declining populations.

ByAlisha Louis
Aug 6, 2025, 17:06 IST
Find the List of top 10 Countries with Declining Population below.

The world's population is expanding, currently at 8.2 billion worldwide. However, few countries are facing the opposite challenge: a decrease in their total population. This phenomenon, which results in a net loss of people over time, is driven by a complex interplay of factors. 

The primary causes include sustained low fertility rates, where the average number of children per woman falls below the replacement level, and an ageing population with increasing death rates. The exodus of young people seeking better economic opportunities abroad through emigration further accelerates this demographic decline. 

The list of all countries with declining populations is growing, creating a new set of economic and social challenges for governments around the world. Read on to understand what population growth is and then check the list of countries with declining populations.

What is the Population Growth Rate? 

Population growth rate means a change in the population over a specific period. This can be measured globally and country-wise as well. It reflects the balance between births, deaths, life expectancy and migration. A negative growth or depopulation rate means there is a decline in population growth. The global population growth rate for 2024 was around 1%. While the world population continues to grow, the rate of growth has seen a decline since the 1960s when it peaked at 2.2%.

List of Countries with Declining Population 

The following table presents a snapshot of some of the Countries with a Declining Population, based on recent data and projections. This is not an exhaustive list but highlights key examples of Countries with Declining Populations.

Country

Population Growth Rate 2024

Estimated Population 2024

Projected Population 2050

Projected Population 2100

Reason for Declining Population Growth Rate

Saint Martin

−4.92%

26K

19K

20K

Recent decline driven by emigration and economic disruption following major hurricanes.

Cook Islands

−3.47%

14K

9K

8K

Emigration for better economic, educational, and social opportunities, facilitated by free access to New Zealand.

Marshall Islands

−3.38%

38K

25K

24K

High emigration to the United States and the existential threat of climate change, including sea-level rise and natural disasters.

Greece

−1.77%

10M

8.8M

6.3M

Low birth rates, mass emigration of young workers due to economic crises, and a rapidly aging population.

Northern Mariana Islands

−1.76%

44K

43K

42K

Economic downturn following the end of the garment industry and a decline in tourism.

Tuvalu

−1.69%

10K

10K

12K

Lack of employment opportunities, internal migration from outer islands, and emigration as a coping strategy for climate change.

American Samoa

−1.61%

47K

38K

32K

Steady emigration to the U.S., New Zealand, and Australia due to slow economic growth and employment problems.

Moldova

−1.22%

3M

2.4M

1.5M

Mass labor migration to the EU and Russia, a dramatic drop in fertility rates, and high mortality rates.

Czech Republic

−1.04%

10.7M

9.8M

8.2M

A natural population decline with more deaths than births, linked to a rapid drop in the fertility rate.

Estonia

−0.98%

1.4M

1.2M

826K

Post-independence emigration waves and a negative birth rate, partially offset by immigration in recent years.

(Source- World Population Review Countries with Declining Population 2025 Report)

Conclusion

The global trend of countries with declining populations represents a major shift in modern demographics. While some nations continue to grow rapidly, the countries with a declining population list shows that many others are contending with the long-term effects of low birth rates, ageing populations, and emigration. This trend poses significant questions about a nation's future economic stability and social structures. The challenges presented by these declining populations highlight the need for new policy solutions and a deeper understanding of global demographic changes.

    FAQs

    • How is the global population growth rate changing over time?
      +
      According to the article, while the global population continues to grow, the rate of growth has been declining. It peaked in the 1960s at 2.2% and was around 1% in 2024.
    • What does a negative population growth rate signify?
      +
      A negative population growth rate means that a country's population is shrinking over a specific period. This occurs when the number of deaths and people leaving the country (emigration) is greater than the number of births and people entering the country (immigration).
    • What are the main reasons for population decline in the countries listed?
      +
      The main reasons include a combination of low birth rates, high rates of emigration (often due to economic or political reasons), and aging populations. For some countries like the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu, climate change and its associated issues are also a significant factor.

