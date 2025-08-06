The world's population is expanding, currently at 8.2 billion worldwide. However, few countries are facing the opposite challenge: a decrease in their total population. This phenomenon, which results in a net loss of people over time, is driven by a complex interplay of factors.

The primary causes include sustained low fertility rates, where the average number of children per woman falls below the replacement level, and an ageing population with increasing death rates. The exodus of young people seeking better economic opportunities abroad through emigration further accelerates this demographic decline.

The list of all countries with declining populations is growing, creating a new set of economic and social challenges for governments around the world. Read on to understand what population growth is and then check the list of countries with declining populations.