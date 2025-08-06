The world's population is expanding, currently at 8.2 billion worldwide. However, few countries are facing the opposite challenge: a decrease in their total population. This phenomenon, which results in a net loss of people over time, is driven by a complex interplay of factors.
The primary causes include sustained low fertility rates, where the average number of children per woman falls below the replacement level, and an ageing population with increasing death rates. The exodus of young people seeking better economic opportunities abroad through emigration further accelerates this demographic decline.
The list of all countries with declining populations is growing, creating a new set of economic and social challenges for governments around the world. Read on to understand what population growth is and then check the list of countries with declining populations.
What is the Population Growth Rate?
Population growth rate means a change in the population over a specific period. This can be measured globally and country-wise as well. It reflects the balance between births, deaths, life expectancy and migration. A negative growth or depopulation rate means there is a decline in population growth. The global population growth rate for 2024 was around 1%. While the world population continues to grow, the rate of growth has seen a decline since the 1960s when it peaked at 2.2%.
List of Countries with Declining Population
The following table presents a snapshot of some of the Countries with a Declining Population, based on recent data and projections. This is not an exhaustive list but highlights key examples of Countries with Declining Populations.
|
Country
|
Population Growth Rate 2024
|
Estimated Population 2024
|
Projected Population 2050
|
Projected Population 2100
|
Reason for Declining Population Growth Rate
|
Saint Martin
|
−4.92%
|
26K
|
19K
|
20K
|
Recent decline driven by emigration and economic disruption following major hurricanes.
|
Cook Islands
|
−3.47%
|
14K
|
9K
|
8K
|
Emigration for better economic, educational, and social opportunities, facilitated by free access to New Zealand.
|
Marshall Islands
|
−3.38%
|
38K
|
25K
|
24K
|
High emigration to the United States and the existential threat of climate change, including sea-level rise and natural disasters.
|
Greece
|
−1.77%
|
10M
|
8.8M
|
6.3M
|
Low birth rates, mass emigration of young workers due to economic crises, and a rapidly aging population.
|
Northern Mariana Islands
|
−1.76%
|
44K
|
43K
|
42K
|
Economic downturn following the end of the garment industry and a decline in tourism.
|
Tuvalu
|
−1.69%
|
10K
|
10K
|
12K
|
Lack of employment opportunities, internal migration from outer islands, and emigration as a coping strategy for climate change.
|
American Samoa
|
−1.61%
|
47K
|
38K
|
32K
|
Steady emigration to the U.S., New Zealand, and Australia due to slow economic growth and employment problems.
|
Moldova
|
−1.22%
|
3M
|
2.4M
|
1.5M
|
Mass labor migration to the EU and Russia, a dramatic drop in fertility rates, and high mortality rates.
|
Czech Republic
|
−1.04%
|
10.7M
|
9.8M
|
8.2M
|
A natural population decline with more deaths than births, linked to a rapid drop in the fertility rate.
|
Estonia
|
−0.98%
|
1.4M
|
1.2M
|
826K
|
Post-independence emigration waves and a negative birth rate, partially offset by immigration in recent years.
(Source- World Population Review Countries with Declining Population 2025 Report)
Conclusion
The global trend of countries with declining populations represents a major shift in modern demographics. While some nations continue to grow rapidly, the countries with a declining population list shows that many others are contending with the long-term effects of low birth rates, ageing populations, and emigration. This trend poses significant questions about a nation's future economic stability and social structures. The challenges presented by these declining populations highlight the need for new policy solutions and a deeper understanding of global demographic changes.
