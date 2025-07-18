Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Best Time and Places to View the Meteor in Major U.S. Cities

Each summer, one of the most dazzling astronomical phenomena of the sky, the meteor shower, awakens the curiosity of the meteor. Known for its high meteor count, bright fire shells, and long-lasting trails, the Perseids are widely considered the most luxurious and reliable meteor shower that appears from the northern hemisphere. In 2025, the Perseids will reach the peak on 11 August, thanks to a Crescent Moon with an ideal viewing position, which will set early, leaving a dark, clear sky. Observers in dark areas can see 100 meteors per hour in the sky. Whether you are an amateur stargazer or an experienced astronomy enthusiast, this offers a unique opportunity to see the talent of nature on a grand scale. You just have a clear night, a dark sky, and a little patience to enjoy the show. Check Out: Buck Moon 2025: Check Its Meaning, Date, Visibility and Interesting Facts

What is the Perseid Meteor Shower? The Perseid meteor shower is an annual celestial event that occurs when Earth passes through the trail of debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits Earth every 133 years. Each year, from about mid-July to late August, as Earth travels in its orbit and encounters the debris field, tiny bits of rock and dust from the comet enter Earth's atmosphere at speeds of up to 133,000 miles per hour. As they enter the atmosphere, they burn and leave behind bright streaks of light across the night sky, which is referred to as "shooting stars." The meteors are named for their radiant in the direction of the constellation Perseids. This meteor shower is known for a high volume of meteors, many of which are fast and bright. The Perseids are also known for producing fireballs, which are exceptionally bright meteors that can be seen over large peripheral distances.

Time to see the Perseid Meteor Shower The Perseid meteor shower is currently active, and tonight will be one of the first good nights to see some early meteors streaking through the sky. The shower peaks in mid-August, but you can already begin spotting shooting stars tonight starting around 11:00 p.m. local time through just before dawn. Tonight should be a very good night to view meteors because the moon is in a faint phase, meaning its light will not interfere too much with viewing. If you are in a dark area away from most city lights, you should spot several meteors per hour, particularly after midnight, when the constellation Perseus will be rising higher in the sky. To see the best view, you want to have an open area with a wide view of the sky, and lie back to give your eyes about 20–30 minutes to adjust to the dark. You do not need a telescope, just some patience, clear skies, and awe!

Perseid Meteor Shower in the U.S. If you want to enjoy the Perseid Meteor Shower in the U.S., you will likely want to find locations that are dark-sky areas: areas away from city lights where the stars and meteors are easily visible. Here are some of the best locations beyond your typical major U.S. City such as New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc.: New York City Best Viewing Locations: Harriman State Park (1 hour north of NYC) – Open sky, minimal light pollution. Montauk Point State Park (Long Island) – Remote and beautiful location for a meteor watch. Catskill Mountains – Great dark sky location with a number of viewing locations. Cherry Springs State Park – One of the darkest skies in the Eastern U.S. (4.5 hours from NYC). Chicago Best Viewing Locations: Indiana Dunes National Park - Less than an hour from Chicago! Great views of the lake and open skies!