According to the recent projections from the World Population Review (WPR), India’s population was 141.7 crore as of the end of 2022 and for China, it is 50 lakhs more declared on January 17. Reports show that India has surpassed China as the regular falling numbers of the neighboring nation keeps increasing.

In India, 50 percent of the population is under 30. The nation is anticipated to be the world's fastest-growing major economy. Recent reports of WPR show that India's population increased to 142.3 crore people according to the data till January 18.

It is predicted that though India's population growth has slowed, there is a high probability that the population will keep reaching new heights until at least 2050.

India has the largest program of free food rations in the world which provides to around 80 crore people in India.

While India is the third-largest economy in Asia it is currently self-sufficient in food production, is also the largest consumer of sugar, and is the third-largest market for the purchase of crude oil.

READ|Top Ten India’s Most Polluted Cities (2023)

List Of Top Ten Coldest Places In India

Top 10 Richest Actors In The World

Here is the list of the Top Ten Most Populated Nations Of The World 2023. Find out the population density, percentage, and more!

Top Ten Most Populated Nations Of The World 2023

Sno. Country 2023 Population Land Area Km2 Population Density Total World Population % 1. India 1,422,750,470 9,388,211 Km2 155 per Km2 18.09 % 2. China 1,425,830,081 9,388,211 Km2 476 per Km2 17.61 % 3. United States 335,903,903 2,973,190 Km2 36 per Km2 4.18 % 4. Indonesia 280,829,472 9,147,420 Km2 151 per Km2 3.50 % 5. Pakistan 231,731,196 770,880 Km2 287 per Km2 2.88 % 6. Nigeria 216,375,148 910,770 Km2 226 per Km2 2.72 % 7. Brazil 216,375,148 8,358,140 Km2 25 per Km2 2.73 % 8. Bangladesh 216,375,148 130,170 Km2 1,265 per Km2 2.11 % 9. Russia 146,092,401 16,376,870 Km2 9 per Km2 1.81 % 10. Mexico 132,354,424 1,943,950 Km2 66 per Km2 1.65 % Rest of the World



3,432,996,038 97,128,829 Km2 35 per Km2 42.74 % TOTAL World 8,031,800,337 148,940,000 Km2 54 per Km2 100.00 %

During the dawn of agriculture, the planet's population was approximately 5 million

around 8000 B.C. Since then the world population of the world has doubled in 40 years from 1959 (3 billion) to 1999 (6 billion).

It is now estimated that it will take another nearly 40 years to increase by another 50% to become 9 billion by 2037.

READ|List of top 10 busiest airports in the world