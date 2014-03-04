JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Reports show India has surpassed China in population as the regularly falling numbers of the neighboring nation keep increasing. Let us have a look at the Top Ten most populated nations of the World for the year 2023.
According to the recent projections from the World Population Review (WPR), India’s population was 141.7 crore as of the end of 2022 and for China, it is 50 lakhs more declared on January 17. Reports show that India has surpassed China as the regular falling numbers of the neighboring nation keeps increasing.

In India, 50 percent of the population is under 30. The nation is anticipated to be the world's fastest-growing major economy.  Recent reports of  WPR show that India's population increased to 142.3 crore people according to the data till January 18. 

It is predicted that though India's population growth has slowed, there is a high probability that the population will keep reaching new heights until at least 2050.

India has the largest program of free food rations in the world which provides to around  80 crore people in India. 

While India is the third-largest economy in Asia it is currently self-sufficient in food production, is also the largest consumer of sugar, and is the third-largest market for the purchase of crude oil. 

Here is the list of the Top Ten Most Populated Nations Of The World 2023. Find out the population density, percentage, and more!

Sno.

Country

2023 Population

Land Area Km2

Population

Density

Total World

Population %

1.

India

1,422,750,470

9,388,211 Km2

155 per Km2

18.09 %

2.

China

1,425,830,081

9,388,211 Km2

476 per Km2

17.61 %

3.

United States

335,903,903

2,973,190 Km2

36 per Km2

4.18 %

4.

Indonesia

280,829,472

9,147,420 Km2

151 per Km2

3.50 %

5.

Pakistan

231,731,196

770,880 Km2

287 per Km2

2.88 %

6.

Nigeria

216,375,148

910,770 Km2

226 per Km2

2.72 %

7.

Brazil

216,375,148

8,358,140 Km2

25 per Km2

2.73 %

8.

Bangladesh

216,375,148

130,170 Km2

1,265 per Km2

2.11 %

9.

Russia

146,092,401

16,376,870 Km2

9 per Km2

1.81 %

10.

Mexico

132,354,424

1,943,950 Km2

66 per Km2

1.65 %
 

Rest of the World

3,432,996,038

97,128,829 Km2

35 per Km2

42.74 %
 

TOTAL World

8,031,800,337

148,940,000 Km2

54 per Km2

100.00 %

During the dawn of agriculture, the planet's population was approximately 5 million

around 8000 B.C. Since then the world population of the world has doubled in 40 years from 1959 (3 billion) to 1999 (6 billion). 

 It is now estimated that it will take another nearly 40 years to increase by another 50% to become 9 billion by 2037.

 

