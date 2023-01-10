List Of Top Ten Coldest Places In India

India, a tropical region, known for its diverse climatic conditions is home to places with extreme conditions.

While we think that there could be no other place colder than where we are at this moment there are regions across the country where the temperature can dip lowest to minus 60 degree Celsius. Regions like Dras and Leh Ladakh are known as the coldest regions of India and remain cold even during the summers.

To find out more about these chilling places have a look at the top ten coldest places in India.

Top ten coldest places in India

Sno. PLACE MIN TEMPERATURE 1. Dras -45 degrees 2. Siachen Glacier -50 degrees 3. Sela Pass, Tawang -15 degrees 4. Lachen and Thangu Valley, North Sikkim -10 degrees 5. Leh Ladakh -35 degrees 6. Munisiyari, Uttarakhand -10 degrees 7. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh -30 degrees 8. Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir -6 degrees 9. Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir -30 degrees 10. Rohtang Pass, Manali -5 degrees

1) Dras

Titled the coldest place in India and the second coldest inhabited place in the country, Dras is located at Kargil town in Ladakh. Located at an altitude of 3280 meters above sea level is also known as the 'Gateway to Ladakh. The region also serves as the trekking base for the pilgrims traveling to visit Amarnath cave and Sialkot.

With its scenic landscapes, ridges, snowy mountains, and bone-chilling cold this region is home to the Dras War Memorial which was built in memory of Kargil war martyrs at Dras.

The temperature in winter drops as low as minus 45 degrees centigrade. The best time to visit this place is from June to September.

2) Siachen Glacier

The coldest place in the entire world in a non-polar region and located in the northern Karakoram range Siachen Glacier is the coldest place in India and is located at an altitude of 5,753 meters.

As a result, the temperature of the region may dip as low as minus 50 degrees centigrade in January. During summers the temperature remains around minus 10 degrees Centigrade.

A part of the disputed territory between India and the region is one of the most hostile places in the world. While only army personnel can be seen at this place, they are provided with special clothing and equipment to withstand extremely cold conditions.

Due to the harsh climatic conditions such as heavy snowfall, snowstorm, and avalanche thousands of military personnel of both countries have died here.

3) Sela Pass, Tawang

Located between Tawang and West Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Sela Pass is known as the icebox of India.

It is located at an altitude of 4170 meters and links Tawang to Tezpur and Guwahati and the temperature in winter of this region dips as low as minus 15 degree Celsius. Covered with snow, Sela Pass provides a picturesque view of the eastern Himalayas and beautiful lakes in Tawang known as the Sela Lake.

A sacred place for Tibetan Buddhists with 101 sacred lakes on its premises, the region has made its name as a famous travel destination.

4) Lachen and Thangu Valley, North Sikkim

The Lachen and Thangu valley are the coldest towns in North Sikkim, India located at an altitude of 2500 meters above sea level. The region can have a minus 10-degree temperature in winter.

With a valley full of alpine meadows bordered by River Teesa and wooden houses the towns provide a picturesque view of the mountains. The weather is usually pleasant during summers and the temperature is around 10 degrees centigrade.

The place is culturally rich with Yak races held during summer.

With the world's highest motorable road, iconic Magnetic Hill, the turquoise-colored Pangong Lake, and highest passes, and more, this valley is a perfect place for tourists, however, during winter, the climate here becomes hostile and experiences heavy snowfall.

5) Leh Ladakh

The famous Union territory of India Leh Ladakh falls in the northernmost part of India close to the Himalayan mountain ranges. At an altitude of 6000 meters from the sea level, the region makes it one of the coldest places in India. The temperature here varies from minus 12 degrees centigrade to minus 2 degrees Celsius.

The town of Leh located in Ladakh is blessed with unique landscapes and various natural attractions. Home to Tibetan Buddhist monasteries and stupas and mesmerizing locations the place is hostile during winter due to heavy snowfall and temperature dipping as low as minus 35 degrees centigrade.









6) Munisiyari, Uttarakhand

One of the coldest tourist destinations in India, Munisiyari is a hill station located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

Placed at an altitude of 2500 meters above sea level, Munisiyari usually remains dry and cold throughout the year, while the temperature falls up to minus 10 degrees centigrade in winter. Home to icy lakes and snow-covered mountains, the place is also referred to as 'Little Kashmir'.

The place provides immense trekking trails and mesmerizing views of Panchachuli peaks which is a group of five peaks. Known as the 'Gateway to Johar Valley' Munisiyari acts as a base for trekking to the Namlik, Ralam, and Milam glaciers and other parts of the Kumaon Himalayas.

7) Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

The cold desert mountain Spiti Valley is located in Himachal Pradesh. The word 'spiti' stands for middle land and as the name suggests it is situated between India and Tibet.

Also known as the 'little Tibet' the climate, vegetation, and topography are similar to Tibet. The temperature of Spiti falls as low as minus 30 degrees centigrade in winter while in summer the temperature rises which makes the climate pleasant.

Located at an altitude of 2745 meters above sea level and bordered by Ladakh; on the East by Tibet; on the southeast by Kinnaur and on the North, this region shares the border with Kullu valley.

Home to numerous Buddhist monasteries and scenic natural sites, this jagged landscape of the valley is cut by the Spiti River that flows through valleys and deep gorges.

8) Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Sonamarg is a popular hill destination located in the Ganderbal district in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, India. Sonamarg stands for 'the meadow of gold' and is situated at the base of the Zoli La Pass that leads to Ladakh.

The temperature can fall as low as minus 6 degrees Celsius, situated at an altitude of 2800 meters from sea level. Heavy snowfall can be seen in this cold place in winter hence summer is the best time to visit this place.

9) Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

The tourist famous Srinagar city located in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is found on the banks of the Jhelum River at an altitude of 1585 meters above sea level. In winter its temperature reaches around minus 3 degrees celsius while Snowfall is common in winter with occasional cold waves.

The region is popular for its lakes, gardens, houseboats, and food and culture, especially The beautiful Dal Lake. Referred to as 'Heaven on Earth', the place is home to Mughal-age gardens such as Shalimar Bagh, Chashm-E-Shahi, and Nishat Bagh.

10) Rohtang Pass, Manali

The high mountain pass located at the eastern end of the Pir Panjal Himalayan Range at a distance of 51 km from Manali, Rohtang Pass also known as Rohtang La links the Kullu with the Lahaul and Spiti valleys of Himachal Pradesh. 'Rohtang' means 'ground of corpses' because a number of people lost their lives while crossing this pass. This place is located at an altitude of 3980 meters above sea level and provides beautiful views of the Himalayan peaks, glaciers, Lahaul valley, and the Chandra River.

