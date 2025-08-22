This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 22 August

Ever wonder what stories hide behind a date on the calendar? On August 2, significant events occurred. Delegates in Philadelphia signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

The "Black Sox" scandal verdict was handed down in 1921, and although acquitted, the players were later banned from baseball. Mounties carried out the first U.S. census in 1790.

Then there was the wild West: Wild Bill Hickok was shot while playing poker. President Harding died suddenly in 1923. These are just some of the moments that made August 2 unforgettable.

But that's just the beginning of our journey. In the following article, we'll explore August 22. From battles and inventions to dramatic events, we'll explore how that date shaped history as well.

What Happened on this Day – August 22?

Here's what happened in history on August 22: