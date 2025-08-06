Hiroshima Day 2025: Know All About the Decision to Drop the Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Hiroshima Day is observed every year on August 6 to remember one of the most tragic days in human history, which is the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. On this day, during the final stages of World War II, the U.S. had dropped an atomic bomb named “Little Boy” from the B-29 bomber “Enola Gay” over the city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and another atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. In 2025, 6 August will be marked as the Hiroshima Day and it will be its 80th anniversary and this day should be recognised as the day of remembrance for the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945 and in recognition of victims of nuclear-as-a means to reiterate the requirement of global nuclear disarmament. On August 6, 1945, an atomic bomb was dropped on #hiroshima. Later, the city was designated as a #hiroshimapeacememorial, and the reconstruction progressed. This movie shows the progress of Hiroshima's reconstruction 16 years after the bombing.

Full movie👉https://t.co/uBDZlRhbzS pic.twitter.com/7SPmPyrkDT — MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) August 6, 2024

The impact after the dropping of an atomic bomb was so catastrophic. Nearly 130,000 people died instantly, and by the end of the year, the death toll rose to approximately 140,000, due to radiation-related illnesses and injuries. The city was destroyed in very large numbers, the whole biodiversity was affected after the dropped of an atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Those who were able to survive anyway, these survivors, known as “hibakusha”, and those survivors who were safe, have been able to carry the burden of severe health issues, trauma, and societal discrimination for decades. Hiroshima Day is now globally observed as a solemn occasion to honour the victims and remind the world of the devastating consequences of nuclear warfare. Vigils, peace memorials, and symbolic ceremonies—such as floating lanterns—take place in various countries, always echoing the same urgent message: never again.

Quick Comparison Table: Hiroshima vs. Nagasaki Bombings Event Hiroshima Nagasaki Date August 6, 1945 August 9, 1945 Bomb Name Little Boy Fat Man Aircraft Enola Gay (B-29 Bomber) Bockscar (B-29 Bomber) Immediate Deaths ~80,000 ~39,000 Deaths by the End of 1945 ~140,000 ~70,000 Target Type Military-industrial city Port city What are the Historical Background of the Decision to Drop the Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki? The decision to drop the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was part of the U.S. and this strategy was only to swiftly end World War II. On the morning of August 6, 1945, at 8:15 a.m., the Enola Gay dropped the atomic bomb over the city, making Hiroshima the first city in history to experience the power of nuclear warfare.

The immediate effects were devastating, and within minutes, there was so much destruction seen in Hiroshima. In the following days and months, more victims succumbed to burns, radiation sickness, and injuries. The environment suffered irreversible damage, and future generations of survivors faced long-term health complications. Just three days later, on August 9, the U.S. dropped another atomic bomb, this time on Nagasaki, leading to further massive loss of life. These back-to-back bombings played a significant role in Japan’s decision to surrender, effectively bringing World War II to an end on August 15, 1945. Why were the reasons behind the decision to drop the Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki made? The Decision Behind the Bombings: Why It Happened The road to Hiroshima began years before the war formally started. Japan’s expansionist ambitions led to invasions in Asia, especially Manchuria in 1931 and much of China by 1937. The U.S. and other powers objected, but took little action initially. As Japan’s aggressions continued—particularly toward resource-rich Southeast Asia—the U.S. imposed economic sanctions, including freezing Japanese assets and cutting off oil and raw materials.

Japan viewed these moves as acts of provocation and, anticipating conflict, launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941. This prompted the U.S. to officially enter World War II. The war in the Pacific was long and brutal. The Battle of Okinawa, one of the last major confrontations, took the lives of over 100,000 people on both sides. Faced with the possibility of a costly invasion of Japan, President Harry Truman, who had taken office after Franklin D. Roosevelt’s death in April 1945, was presented with another option: use the newly developed atomic bomb. This atomic bomb was developed under the Manhattan Project. This secret weapon had just been tested successfully in New Mexico. On July 26, 1945, Truman issued the Potsdam Declaration, calling for Japan’s unconditional surrender or face "prompt and utter destruction." Japan did not respond.

On August 6, the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. On August 9, a second bomb—“Fat Man”—was dropped on Nagasaki, killing around 39,000 instantly and injuring thousands more. The dual bombings forced Japan to surrender, ending a long and deadly global conflict. Why Hiroshima Day Matters Today? Hiroshima Day is more than a remembrance—it is a global call for peace and nuclear disarmament. In a world where nuclear weapons still exist, the memory of Hiroshima and Nagasaki serves as a stark warning of what is at stake. The day urges humanity to pursue peaceful conflict resolution, promote global dialogue, and ensure that such weapons are never used again. Conclusion Hiroshima Day is not just a historical reflection—it’s a moral reminder. It teaches us the fragility of peace, the destructive capacity of human invention, and the responsibility we carry as global citizens to advocate for a safer, nuclear-free future.