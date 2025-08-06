CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Delhi University Confirms 71,130 UG Admissions for 2025; Mid-Entry Window Opens August 8

DU UG Admission: The University of Delhi has confirmed 71,130 admissions, and fresh applicants can begin the mid-entry application process on August 8. The last day of the admissions process is August 19, and the third allocation list is scheduled for August 13.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma
Aug 6, 2025, 13:00 IST
DU UG ADMISSION 2025
DU UG Admission: The University of Delhi has confirmed 71,130 admissions after the release of the DU UG upgrade round 2025 allocations. On August 8, a list of open positions will be released, allowing individuals who were not able to apply during the first round of applications to apply during a mid-entry window. The application cost is Rs 1,000, and the mid-entry time is August 8–August 10. On August 13, the third allocation list is scheduled to be made public. 

On August 15, the first allocation lists for the CW, sports, and ECA quotas will be made public. For the university's 69 colleges and 79 undergraduate programs, this is a critical point in the admissions process.

DU UG Admission 2025: Key Updates

The DU 3rd allocation list will be released on August 13, followed by the first allocation lists for ECA, sports, and CW quotas on August 15.  For DU UG admissions 2025, Delhi University offers 79 UG programs across 69 colleges.

On August 3, the DU UG admission 2025 upgrading and preference order window closed. Of the eligible students, 35,889 decided to freeze their previous allocation, and 34,069 asked for an upgrade. Consequently, 5,930 pupils were upgraded to their higher preferences. The deadline for this round's college verification and fee payment is August 7.

On August 19, the DU UG admission 2025 process will come to an end. To comply with the UGC's academic schedule and guarantee that semesters are completed on time, the university has already begun its academic year on August 1.

There are 71,624 undergraduate seats available at DU for the current school year. Students who were admitted in the first and second rounds were given the opportunity to rearrange their preferences on August 2 when the university reopened its upgrade window.

DU UG Admission 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates related to the DU UG admission 2025: 

Event

Date

Mid-entry application window

August 8 to August 10

Vacant seats list released

August 8

DU 3rd allocation list released

August 13

First allocation list for ECA, sports, and CW quotas released

August 15

Last date for fee payment

August 19

DU UG admission process ends

August 19

