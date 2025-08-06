Delhi University Confirms 71,130 UG Admissions for 2025; Mid-Entry Window Opens August 8

DU UG Admission: The University of Delhi has confirmed 71,130 admissions after the release of the DU UG upgrade round 2025 allocations. On August 8, a list of open positions will be released, allowing individuals who were not able to apply during the first round of applications to apply during a mid-entry window. The application cost is Rs 1,000, and the mid-entry time is August 8–August 10. On August 13, the third allocation list is scheduled to be made public.

On August 15, the first allocation lists for the CW, sports, and ECA quotas will be made public. For the university's 69 colleges and 79 undergraduate programs, this is a critical point in the admissions process.

DU UG Admission 2025: Key Updates

The DU 3rd allocation list will be released on August 13, followed by the first allocation lists for ECA, sports, and CW quotas on August 15. For DU UG admissions 2025, Delhi University offers 79 UG programs across 69 colleges.