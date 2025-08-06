KEAM Allotment 2025: Round 3 Option Registration Begins; Details here

KEAM Allotment 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the third phase of engineering and second round of architecture admissions for KEAM 2025. A registered candidate has till August 7 to submit and confirm their options on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates for the architecture program who have valid options must check in and verify their selections in order to participate. Unwanted options can be prioritized or removed once verified. The final seat allocation for this round will be disclosed on August 9 after the provisional allocation is made public on August 8. The last stage of engineering seat allocation is this one.
Steps To Apply For The KEAM counselling 2025
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the KEAM counselling 2025:
-
Check out the official website: On the homepage of cee.kerala.gov.in, locate the KEAM candidate login site.
-
Enter your credentials to log in: The candidate's account can be accessed by entering your application number and password.
-
Open the registration option: Click the "Option Registration" link to start the process of filling out and submitting your choices.
-
Enter the number on your key: Enter your password and 16-digit alphanumeric key number to gain access to the settings page.
-
Complete and rank your options: Sort the available list of universities and courses according to priority and choose your top picks.
-
Save your choices: Make sure you save your selections before the final submission date after you have organized and chosen them.
-
Print the confirmation page: Download and print a copy of your submitted options for future reference and for your records.
KEAM Counselling Important Instructions
The CEE has made it clear that all applicants, regardless of whether they were selected for a seat in earlier rounds, must register online in order to be evaluated for the current round of engineering and architectural admissions.
Candidates who were previously assigned a seat but decide not to register for this round will still be admitted. Importantly, if an applicant is given a seat in this phase and does not join the college by the deadline, they will lose both their new and old allotments and all related possibilities. This emphasizes how crucial it is to thoroughly think through and validate your decisions.
KEAM Counseling 2025: Optional registration fee
Candidates who received allocation in earlier phases but choose not to enroll would be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000 if they want to register for new options. Depending on allotments, the registration cost will be deducted from the tuition for those applicants who accept. Candidates for SC, ST, OEC, Juvenile Home, Nirbhaya Home, and Sree Chitra Home would only need to pay Rs 500.
Candidates who do not receive an allocation will receive their registration cost back, while those who do not accept will be penalized and forfeit their fee.
