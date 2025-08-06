KEAM Allotment 2025: Round 3 Option Registration Begins; Details here

KEAM Allotment 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the third phase of engineering and second round of architecture admissions for KEAM 2025. A registered candidate has till August 7 to submit and confirm their options on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates for the architecture program who have valid options must check in and verify their selections in order to participate. Unwanted options can be prioritized or removed once verified. The final seat allocation for this round will be disclosed on August 9 after the provisional allocation is made public on August 8. The last stage of engineering seat allocation is this one.

Steps To Apply For The KEAM counselling 2025

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the KEAM counselling 2025: