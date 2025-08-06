CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Form Date Extended Again; Apply Till August 7

The NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling schedule has been revised yet again. The last date for students to register is August 6, 2025. Choice filling and choice filling and choice locking window will be available until tomorrow, August 7. Visit mcc.nic.in

Aug 6, 2025, 10:02 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Form Date Extended
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the revised schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 admissions. As per the recent revised schedule, the last date for students to register for counselling has been extended to 3 PM today, August 6, 2025. Students can register for the counselling round at mcc.nic.in

According to the schedule released, the choice filling window will now be available until August 7, 2025 and the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be declared on August 9, 2025. Candidates who have qualified their NEET UG 2025 entrance exams and are eligible to participate in the All India Quota counselling must make sure they register and apply before the last date provided

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

Check the complete schedule for NEET UG round 1 counselling below

Events

Dates

Last date of registration

August 6, 2025 

Last date of registration fee payment

August 6, 2025

Reset Registration

August 6, 2025

Choice filling process

August 7, 2025 

Choice locking process

August 6, 2025  to August 7, 2025

Seat allotment result

August 9, 2025

Institute reporting

August 9, 2025, to August 18, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Steps to Apply

To register for the NEET UG round 1 counselling students must follow the following steps

Step 1:Visit the official website for NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Enter required details in the registration link

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college

Step 5: Lock the choices

Step 6: Save and click on submit


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

