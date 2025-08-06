NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Form Date Extended Again; Apply Till August 7

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the revised schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 admissions. As per the recent revised schedule, the last date for students to register for counselling has been extended to 3 PM today, August 6, 2025. Students can register for the counselling round at mcc.nic.in
According to the schedule released, the choice filling window will now be available until August 7, 2025 and the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be declared on August 9, 2025. Candidates who have qualified their NEET UG 2025 entrance exams and are eligible to participate in the All India Quota counselling must make sure they register and apply before the last date provided
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule
Check the complete schedule for NEET UG round 1 counselling below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date of registration
|
August 6, 2025
|
Last date of registration fee payment
|
August 6, 2025
|
Reset Registration
|
August 6, 2025
|
Choice filling process
|
August 7, 2025
|
Choice locking process
|
August 6, 2025 to August 7, 2025
|
Seat allotment result
|
August 9, 2025
|
Institute reporting
|
August 9, 2025, to August 18, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 - Steps to Apply
To register for the NEET UG round 1 counselling students must follow the following steps
Step 1:Visit the official website for NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Enter required details in the registration link
Step 3: Fill out the application form
Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college
Step 5: Lock the choices
Step 6: Save and click on submit
