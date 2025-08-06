NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Form Date Extended Again; Apply Till August 7

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the revised schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 admissions. As per the recent revised schedule, the last date for students to register for counselling has been extended to 3 PM today, August 6, 2025. Students can register for the counselling round at mcc.nic.in

According to the schedule released, the choice filling window will now be available until August 7, 2025 and the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be declared on August 9, 2025. Candidates who have qualified their NEET UG 2025 entrance exams and are eligible to participate in the All India Quota counselling must make sure they register and apply before the last date provided

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

Check the complete schedule for NEET UG round 1 counselling below