You Must Be An Illusion Mastermind With An IQ 140+ If You Can You Spot A Hidden Face In 21 Seconds!

Optical illusions with hidden faces can reveal how your brain tends to recognise patterns, particularly seeing faces in visual designs, when actually there isn't any face. This phenomenon is called pareidolia. This makes our brain perceive faces in random images or designs formed due to light and shadow. Yes, just like sometimes you see faces in the clouds or chipping walls. Optical illusion artists can reconstruct such stunning visual illusion images with hidden faces. These optical illusion images can be used to challenge our perception and observation skills. These illusion images can reveal how quick your brain is and how accurately it identifies hidden faces. These findings are used by researchers around the world to study the perception abilities of the brain. If you were looking for a fun and mind-twisting challenge for your brain, here is an optical illusion that will blow your mind. There is a face hidden in this picture illusion that 99 per cent of people failed to spot. Can you find it before time runs out? This is not an easy task. This optical illusion IQ test will assess your observation skills, attention to detail, and visual perception. Ready for this visual illusion challenge?

Find the Hidden Face in This Visual Illusion to Prove You Have a High IQ! Here is your hidden faces illusion challenge for today! Are you ready to flex your mental prowess? Only 1 out of 500 people managed to spot the hidden face in this scenery of a pregnant woman standing nearby a tree. This is not easy optical illusion. So do not take it lightly. It may look easy but it is far from it. You will be surprised to see the reveal at the end. But we believe you have it what it takes to solve this tricky illusion test. Let's start then! This ultimate optical illusion will trick your eyes to the max. Be ready to face the hardest optical illusion on the internet. There is one face hidden in this illusion and only 21 seconds to find it. Will you emerge as a winner? Time will tell. Start by focusing on patterns that seem like facial features. Look for eyes, nose, and mouth. Any subtle variations that make your mind tick, maybe have a good look again.