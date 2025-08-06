CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025: Registration for Photocopy of Answer Sheet Starts; Check Re-evaluation and Other Dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the re-evaluation process for the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 from today, August 6, 2025.

Students who want to check their marks again can apply online to get a photocopy of their checked answer sheet. The last date to apply is August 7, 2025 (till midnight). Students must apply on time if they want to request re-check.

Steps to Apply for CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Re-evaluation

Students who want to apply for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 re-evaluation can follow these simple steps: