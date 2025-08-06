CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025: Registration for Photocopy of Answer Sheet Starts; Check Re-evaluation and Other Dates

CBSE has started the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 re-evaluation process from August 6, 2025. Students can apply online at cbse.gov.in for a scanned answer sheet, mark verification, or re-evaluation. The last date to apply for scanned copies is August 7, while re-evaluation will be open from August 13 to 14, 2025, with applicable fees.

Aug 6, 2025, 13:02 IST
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025: Registration for Photocopy of Answer Sheet Starts
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the re-evaluation process for the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 from today, August 6, 2025.

Students who want to check their marks again can apply online to get a photocopy of their checked answer sheet. The last date to apply is August 7, 2025 (till midnight). Students must apply on time if they want to request re-check.

Click here: CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Re-evaluation Link

Steps to Apply for CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Re-evaluation

Students who want to apply for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 re-evaluation can follow these simple steps:

  • Go to the Official Website: Visit the CBSE official website at cbse.gov.in.

  • Click on the Re-evaluation Link: On the homepage, find and click the link for Class 12 Re-evaluation 2025.

  • Login to Your Account: Enter your roll number, school number, and date of birth to log in.

  • Choose Your Option: Select whether you want a scanned answer sheet, verification of marks, or re-evaluation of specific answers.

  • Pay the Fees: Pay the required fee online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

  • Submit the Form: After filling in the details and paying the fee, click submit.

  • Download Confirmation: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE Re-evaluation Dates 2025

Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation of their CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 must follow the official schedule. Below are the important dates for each stage of the process:

Class 

Activity

Dates

Class 12

Apply for scanned answer book copies

6-Aug-2025 to 7-Aug-2025

Class 12

Verification & re-evaluation of marks

13-Aug-2025 to 14-Aug-2025

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Fees 2025

Students who are not satisfied with their CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 can request a re-evaluation. They will need to pay the following fees during the process:

  • Rs. 700 per subject, to get a scanned copy of the answer sheet

  • Rs. 500 per subject, for verification of marks

  • Rs. 100 per question, for re-evaluation of answers

Also read: GATE 2026 Application Starts from August 25

