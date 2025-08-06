CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025: Registration for Photocopy of Answer Sheet Starts; Check Re-evaluation and Other Dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the re-evaluation process for the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 from today, August 6, 2025.
Students who want to check their marks again can apply online to get a photocopy of their checked answer sheet. The last date to apply is August 7, 2025 (till midnight). Students must apply on time if they want to request re-check.
Click here: CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Re-evaluation Link
Steps to Apply for CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Re-evaluation
Students who want to apply for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 re-evaluation can follow these simple steps:
-
Go to the Official Website: Visit the CBSE official website at cbse.gov.in.
-
Click on the Re-evaluation Link: On the homepage, find and click the link for Class 12 Re-evaluation 2025.
-
Login to Your Account: Enter your roll number, school number, and date of birth to log in.
-
Choose Your Option: Select whether you want a scanned answer sheet, verification of marks, or re-evaluation of specific answers.
-
Pay the Fees: Pay the required fee online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.
-
Submit the Form: After filling in the details and paying the fee, click submit.
-
Download Confirmation: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
CBSE Re-evaluation Dates 2025
Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation of their CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 must follow the official schedule. Below are the important dates for each stage of the process:
|
Class
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Class 12
|
Apply for scanned answer book copies
|
6-Aug-2025 to 7-Aug-2025
|
Class 12
|
Verification & re-evaluation of marks
|
13-Aug-2025 to 14-Aug-2025
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Fees 2025
Students who are not satisfied with their CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 can request a re-evaluation. They will need to pay the following fees during the process:
-
Rs. 700 per subject, to get a scanned copy of the answer sheet
-
Rs. 500 per subject, for verification of marks
-
Rs. 100 per question, for re-evaluation of answers
Also read: GATE 2026 Application Starts from August 25
Related Stories
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation