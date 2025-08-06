DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 OUT, Check Details, Direct Link to Result Here

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the DTE Maharashtra Centralised Application Portal (CAP) Round 4 Result on August 5, 2025. Candidates can check their results online on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can accept and freeze or float their allotted seats from August 6 to 8, 2025.
DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025 Details
Candidates can check DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Admission 2025 details here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Level
|
Diploma
|
Log in details
|
Application ID
Date of birth
How to Check DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 online:
- Visit the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/diploma25
- On the homepage, under ‘IMPORTANT LINKS’, click on ‘Check Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-IV’
- In the log in window, enter your Application ID and Date Of Birth
- Press on ‘View Allotment’
- Your DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download the allotment for future use
DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 list here:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
CAP Round 4 Provisional AllotmentList release
|
August 5, 2025
|
CAP Round 4 Seat Acceptance window
|
August 6 - 8, 2025
|
Reporting to Allotted College
|
August 6 - 8, 2025
Candidates can ensure their admission in DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 by paying the online application fee.
