DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 OUT, Check Details, Direct Link to Result Here

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025: The DTE Maharashtra released the CAP Round 4 Result on August 5, 2025. Candidates can view their results on poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in and accept or float their seats from August 6 to 8, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 6, 2025, 13:28 IST
DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 released.
DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the DTE Maharashtra Centralised Application Portal (CAP) Round 4 Result on August 5, 2025. Candidates can check their results online on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can accept and freeze or float their allotted seats from August 6 to 8, 2025.

DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025 Details 

Candidates can check DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Admission 2025 details here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

DTE Maharashtra CAP Admission 2025

Board name 

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

State 

Maharashtra 

Level 

Diploma

Log in details 

Application ID 

Date of birth

How to Check DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 online:

  1. Visit the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/diploma25
  2. On the homepage, under ‘IMPORTANT LINKS’, click on ‘Check Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-IV
  3. In the log in window, enter your Application ID and Date Of Birth
  4. Press on ‘View Allotment’
  5. Your DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 will appear
  6. Check your details and download the allotment for future use 

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 Result 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 list here:

Event

Dates

CAP Round 4 Provisional AllotmentList release

August 5, 2025

CAP Round 4 Seat Acceptance window 

August 6 - 8, 2025

Reporting to Allotted College 

August 6 - 8, 2025

Candidates can ensure their admission in DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 4 by paying the online application fee. 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

