Countries by literacy rate 2025: The famous American inventor William Lear once said, "Literacy is the most basic building block of a successful life." Being able to read, write, and understand is a basic human right and a strong force for a country's growth. Recent data from 2025 shows that literacy rates around the world are still going up. Many countries have a literacy rate of 100%. These achievements are not random; they are the result of decades of strategic investment in education and a deep-seated cultural reverence for learning. This article ranks a few of the top countries by how many people can read and write and tells you how they got such high scores. Top Countries by Literacy Rate in 2025 These literate countries have built strong education systems that focus on making sure everyone has access to them and investing in them for the long term. Most of them are smaller countries with good governments and long-term policy support. Each has a literacy rate of over 99%, and many have perfect scores.

1. Ukraine UA Rank: 1 Literacy Rate: 100% Ukraine has a long history of academic excellence and is the only country in the world where everyone can read and write. The country's strong education system, which makes sure that all children go to school for free from a young age, makes sure that everyone can learn. The Soviet-era system put a lot of emphasis on public education, but it has been changed to make sure that the workforce is highly educated. This is why Ukraine is a major hub for IT and technical talent. 2. Uzbekistan, UZ Rank: 2 Literacy Rate: 100% Uzbekistan has kept a high literacy rate, which is a clear sign of the Soviet era when education was very important. Post-independence, the country has continued to invest heavily in its public education system, ensuring it remains mandatory and free through the secondary level. The government has made it a priority to update the curriculum and build a lot of colleges and universities. This is to make sure that the workforce is ready for an economy that is becoming more diverse.

3. North Korea, KP Rank: 3 Literacy Rate: 100% North Korea says that everyone can read and write, which is thanks to its fully state-run education system. The government requires free, universal education that includes both academic and ideological training. The system's main goal is to make sure that people are on the same political page. Another reason North Korea has a structured way of teaching basic skills and making sure kids learn to read and write early on is because of this. 4. Finland, FI Rank: 4 Literacy Rate: 100% Many people say that Finland has the best school system in the world because it is progressive and puts the needs of children first. The fact that everyone there can read and write shows how much they value fair education for everyone, no matter where they come from. People are aware that the system does not employ extended hours or high-stakes standardised assessments. Instead, it focusses more on the health and well-being of students and a complete curriculum that encourages creative and critical thinking.