Word of the Day: Abrogation Meaning; August 06, 2025

Improve your English daily with our "Word of the Day"! English is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, so having a strong vocabulary can help both students and working professionals.
Each day, we’ll share a new word with its meaning, background, and how to use it correctly. You’ll also learn similar and opposite words to grow your vocabulary even more.
Are you ready to boost your vocabulary with new words each day?
Word of the Day: August 6, 2025
Abrogation
Meaning: The act of formally ending or cancelling something, especially a law, agreement, or practice.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Abrogation
-
Literal meaning: The official cancellation or repeal of a law, right, or formal agreement.
-
Metaphorical meaning: The rejection or denial of a responsibility, custom, or long-standing norm.
Origin of the Word
The word abrogation comes from the Latin word abrogare, meaning “to repeal” or “to cancel by official authority.” It has been used in English since the late Middle Ages in legal and formal contexts.
ALSO READ: Word of the Day: Quibble; August 4, 2025
Use of the Word ‘Abrogation’ in a Sentence
Literal
-
The abrogation of the outdated law was welcomed by civil rights activists.
-
Parliament voted for the abrogation of the trade agreement.
Metaphorical
-
His actions were seen as an abrogation of moral responsibility.
-
The sudden policy shift felt like an abrogation of public trust.
Synonyms and Antonyms of ‘Abrogation’
|
Synonyms
|
Antonyms
|
Repeal
|
Enactment
|
Cancellation
|
Approval
|
Nullification
|
Implementation
|
Annulment
|
Confirmation
|
Revocation
|
Endorsement
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the word "abrogation."
Try using this word in your daily life to grow your vocabulary. Keep following us for more interesting words to help you improve your English.
ALSO READ: Word of the Day: Piquancy Meaning; August 5, 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation