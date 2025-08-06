Word of the Day: Abrogation Meaning; August 06, 2025

Improve your English daily with our "Word of the Day"! English is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, so having a strong vocabulary can help both students and working professionals.

Word of the Day: August 6, 2025

Abrogation

Meaning: The act of formally ending or cancelling something, especially a law, agreement, or practice.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Abrogation

Literal meaning: The official cancellation or repeal of a law, right, or formal agreement.

Metaphorical meaning: The rejection or denial of a responsibility, custom, or long-standing norm.



