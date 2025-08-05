Picture Composition Fill in the Blanks Worksheet for Class 5 with Answers

Prepare to embark on an engaging and insightful journey into the world of picture composition with this unique "fill in the blanks" worksheet! This article is specifically designed to enhance your understanding of key concepts from your Class 5 syllabus, presenting a diverse range of sentences that will solidify your grasp of various topics.
By actively participating in this exercise, you'll not only test your knowledge but also develop a clearer, more nuanced comprehension of the subject matter. Get ready to hone your observational skills and linguistic abilities as you piece together the missing elements, transforming abstract ideas into concrete understanding.
Picture Compostion Fill in the Blanks Worksheet
1. The cat is sleeping peacefully _________ the bed.
2. The ball rolled _________ the table.
3.The birds are flying _________ the tall trees.
4.He is standing _________ his two friends.
5.The book is _________ the top shelf of the cupboard.
6.We have our school picnic _________ Sunday.
7.The fish swam _________ the tunnel in the aquarium.
8.They walked together _________ the bridge.
9.My birthday is _________ the month of December.
10.The teacher stood _________ the students and started the lesson.
Picture Composition Fill in the Blanks Worksheet
Answers for the Fill in the Blanks
-
The cat is sleeping peacefully on the bed.
-
The ball rolled under the table.
-
The birds are flying over the tall trees.
-
He is standing between his two friends.
-
The book is on the top shelf of the cupboard.
-
We have our school picnic on Sunday.
-
The fish swam through the tunnel in the aquarium.
-
They walked together across the bridge.
-
My birthday is in the month of December.
-
The teacher stood in front of the students and started the lesson.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation