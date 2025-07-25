Class 6 English Worksheet Nouns, Pronouns, and Verbs with Answers Free

Mastering grammar is fundamental to effective communication, both in written and spoken forms. Are you eager to enhance your grammar skills and seeking the perfect resources for practice? You've landed in precisely the right spot!
This comprehensive article offers a diverse collection of grammar worksheets and engaging exercises, meticulously designed to support your learning journey.
Dive in and explore the various types of worksheets and exercises available here to kickstart your journey toward grammar mastery!
Class 6 English Grammar Worksheet: Nouns
What is a Noun and give 5 examples?
A noun is a fundamental part of speech that serves as a naming word. It identifies and refers to people, places, animals, things, ideas, qualities, or concepts. Nouns are essential building blocks of sentences, as they often function as the subject of a verb, the object of a verb, or the object of a preposition.
Here are 5 examples of nouns:
-
Book (Common Noun - a thing)
-
Teacher (Common Noun - a person)
-
India (Proper Noun - a specific place)
-
Happiness (Abstract Noun - an idea/feeling)
-
Team (Collective Noun - a group of people)
Section A: Identifying Nouns
Underline all the nouns in the following sentences.
-
The boy played with his dog in the park.
-
Mumbai is a big city in India.
-
My teacher gave me a book for my birthday.
-
The lion roared loudly in the jungle.
-
Honesty is the best policy.
-
The children are playing with a ball.
-
Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world.
-
Teamwork is important for success.
-
The bouquet of flowers was beautiful.
-
Happiness comes from within.
Section B: Types of Nouns
Fill in the blanks with the correct type of noun (Common, Proper, Collective, Abstract, Material).
-
Teacher is a _______________ noun.
-
India is a _______________ noun.
-
A flock of birds is a _______________ noun.
-
Gold is a _______________ noun.
-
Courage is an _______________ noun.
-
Students are playing in the _______________ (playground). (Type of noun for playground)
-
The army marched bravely. Army is a _______________ noun.
-
Water is essential for life. Water is a _______________ noun.
-
Friendship is a precious gift. Friendship is an _______________ noun.
-
Delhi is the capital of India. Delhi is a _______________ noun.
Section C: Singular and Plural Nouns
Write the plural form of the following nouns.
-
Book - _______________
-
Box - _______________
-
Child - _______________
-
Woman - _______________
-
Foot - _______________
-
Tooth - _______________
-
City - _______________
-
Potato - _______________
-
Knife - _______________
-
Sheep - _______________
Section D: Possessive Nouns
Rewrite the following phrases using apostrophe 's' to show possession.
Example: The car of John - John's car
-
The book of the student - _________________________________
-
The toys of the children - _________________________________
-
The house of my grandparents - _________________________________
-
The tail of the dog - _________________________________
-
The car of my father - _________________________________
Section E: Identify the Noun Type
Read each sentence and identify the type of the underlined noun (Common, Proper, Collective, Abstract, Material).
-
The team won the match. _______________________
-
Paris is a beautiful city. _______________________
-
He showed great kindness. _______________________
-
The table is made of wood. _______________________
-
My sister loves to read. _______________________
-
A herd of cows was grazing. _______________________
-
Honesty is the best policy. _______________________
-
She bought a new dress. _______________________
-
Doctor Sharma is very good. _______________________
-
We saw a school of fish. _______________________
Answer Key
Section A: Identifying Nouns
-
The boy played with his dog in the park.
-
Mumbai is a big city in India.
-
My teacher gave me a book for my birthday.
-
The lion roared loudly in the jungle.
-
Honesty is the best policy.
-
The children are playing with a ball.
-
Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world.
-
Teamwork is important for success.
-
The bouquet of flowers was beautiful.
-
Happiness comes from within.
Section B: Types of Nouns
-
Teacher is a Common noun.
-
India is a Proper noun.
-
A flock of birds is a Collective noun.
-
Gold is a Material noun.
-
Courage is an Abstract noun.
-
Students are playing in the playground. (Common noun for playground)
-
The army marched bravely. Army is a Collective noun.
-
Water is essential for life. Water is a Material noun.
-
Friendship is a precious gift. Friendship is an Abstract noun.
-
Delhi is the capital of India. Delhi is a Proper noun.
Section C: Singular and Plural Nouns
-
Book - Books
-
Box - Boxes
-
Child - Children
-
Woman - Women
-
Foot - Feet
-
Tooth - Teeth
-
City - Cities
-
Potato - Potatoes
-
Knife - Knives
-
Sheep - Sheep
Section D: Possessive Nouns
-
The book of the student - The student's book
-
The toys of the children - The children's toys
-
The house of my grandparents - My grandparents' house
-
The tail of the dog - The dog's tail
-
The car of my father - My father's car
Section E: Identify the Noun Type
-
The team won the match. Collective
-
Paris is a beautiful city. Proper
-
He showed great kindness. Abstract
-
The table is made of wood. Material
-
My sister loves to read. Common
-
A herd of cows was grazing. Collective
-
Honesty is the best policy. Abstract
-
She bought a new dress. Common
-
Doctor Sharma is very good. Proper
-
We saw a school of fish. Collective
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation