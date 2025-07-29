50 Difficult Words with Meanings for Class 7 Students along with Worksheet

S. No. Word Meaning Example Sentence

1 Abundant Existing or available in large quantities; plentiful. The abundant rainfall led to a good harvest.

2 Accomplish To achieve or complete successfully. She worked hard to accomplish her goals.

3 Appreciate To recognize the full worth of; to be grateful for. I truly appreciate your help.

4 Arduous Involving or requiring strenuous effort; difficult and tiring. Climbing the mountain was an arduous task.

5 Beneficial Favorable or advantageous; resulting in good. Eating fruits and vegetables is beneficial for your health.

6 Captivate To attract and hold the attention of; charm. The storyteller's tales would captivate the audience.

7 Chore A routine task, especially a household one. Doing the dishes is my least favorite chore.

8 Commence To begin; start. The ceremony will commence at 9 AM.

9 Conceal To keep from sight; hide. He tried to conceal the surprise gift.

10 Consequence A result or effect of an action or condition. Not studying often has negative consequences.

11 Consistent Acting or done in the same way over time; unchanging. To improve, you need to be consistent with your practice.

12 Contemplate To look thoughtfully for a long time at; to think deeply about. She needed time to contemplate her decision.

13 Crucial Of great importance; critical. It is crucial that you follow the instructions carefully.

14 Deduce To arrive at a conclusion by reasoning; infer. From the clues, he was able to deduce who the culprit was.

15 Diligent Having or showing care and conscientiousness in one's work or duties. A diligent student always completes their homework on time.

16 Disguise To give a new appearance to conceal its identity; a costume. He wore a silly disguise to the party.

17 Distinguish To recognize or treat (someone or something) as different. It was hard to distinguish between the twins.

18 Dominant Most important, powerful, or influential. The lion is a dominant predator in its habitat.

19 Elaborate Intricate and detailed; to explain in detail. She wore an elaborate dress. (adj.) Please elaborate on your idea. (v.)

20 Encourage To give support, confidence, or hope to (someone). Her parents always encourage her to do her best.

21 Endure To suffer (something painful or difficult) patiently. The hikers had to endure the harsh weather conditions.

22 Enormous Very large in size, quantity, or extent; huge. The elephant is an enormous animal.

23 Essential Absolutely necessary or important. Water is essential for life.

24 Exaggerate To represent (something) as being larger, better, or worse than it is. He tends to exaggerate his fishing stories.

25 Exasperate To irritate intensely; infuriate. His constant complaining began to exasperate me.

26 Exhaust To tire out completely; to use up completely. The long run will exhaust him.

27 Exquisite Extremely beautiful and delicate. The artist created an exquisite painting.

28 Fragile Easily broken or damaged. Handle the glass vase carefully; it's very fragile.

29 Frequent Occurring or done many times at short intervals. He makes frequent visits to the library.

30 Generous Showing a readiness to give more than is expected or usual. She was very generous with her time.

31 Glimmer A faint or wavering light; to shine faintly. There was a glimmer of hope in his eyes.

32 Haphazard Lacking any obvious principle of organization. The books were arranged in a haphazard manner on the shelf.

33 Illustrate To explain or make clear by using examples, charts, or pictures. The teacher used diagrams to illustrate the concept.

34 Imitate To take or follow as a model; to copy. Young children often imitate their parents.

35 Immense Extremely large or great, especially in scale or degree. The universe is of immense size.

36 Impede To delay or obstruct (someone or something). The fallen tree impeded their progress.

37 Industrious Diligent and hard-working. An industrious person is likely to succeed.

38 Inquire To ask for information from someone. I will inquire about the timings of the train.

39 Intricate Very complicated or detailed. The watch had an intricate mechanism.

40 Jubilant Feeling or expressing great happiness and triumph. The team was jubilant after winning the championship.

41 Luminous Emitting or reflecting light; shining. The moon was a luminous orb in the night sky.

42 Meticulous Showing great attention to detail; very careful and precise. The artist was meticulous in his work.

43 Miniscule Extremely small; tiny. He found a miniscule crack in the glass.

44 Navigate To plan and direct the route or course of (a ship, etc.). The sailors used stars to navigate across the ocean.

45 Obsolete No longer produced or used; out of date. Typewriters are now largely obsolete.

46 Persevere To continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty. You must persevere if you want to achieve your dreams.

47 Ponder To think about (something) carefully. He sat quietly, beginning to ponder his next move.

48 Precarious Not securely held or in position; dangerously likely to fall. The rock was in a precarious position on the edge of the cliff.

49 Resolve To settle or find a solution to (a problem, dispute, etc.). They tried to resolve their differences peacefully.