50 Difficult Words with Meanings for Class 7 Students along with Worksheet

For Class 7 students, developing a robust vocabulary is crucial for several reasons. It serves as a cornerstone for effective communication, both in academic settings and daily interactions. A strong vocabulary directly enhances reading comprehension, allowing students to grasp complex ideas and nuances within texts.
Furthermore, it empowers them to express themselves more clearly and precisely in their written work, leading to improved essays, reports, and creative writing. Beyond academics, a well-developed vocabulary contributes significantly to overall communication skills, enabling students to articulate their thoughts, engage in meaningful discussions, and understand others more thoroughly. By mastering these words, students will not only improve their academic performance but also gain confidence in their ability to communicate effectively in a variety of situations.
Class 7 Vocabulary Words with Meaning in English
Here’s a list of 50 difficult words with meaning for class 7. Students can learn the table below and use it in their daily lives for a better understanding of the words.
|
S. No.
|
Word
|
Meaning
|
Example Sentence
|
1
|
Abundant
|
Existing or available in large quantities; plentiful.
|
The abundant rainfall led to a good harvest.
|
2
|
Accomplish
|
To achieve or complete successfully.
|
She worked hard to accomplish her goals.
|
3
|
Appreciate
|
To recognize the full worth of; to be grateful for.
|
I truly appreciate your help.
|
4
|
Arduous
|
Involving or requiring strenuous effort; difficult and tiring.
|
Climbing the mountain was an arduous task.
|
5
|
Beneficial
|
Favorable or advantageous; resulting in good.
|
Eating fruits and vegetables is beneficial for your health.
|
6
|
Captivate
|
To attract and hold the attention of; charm.
|
The storyteller's tales would captivate the audience.
|
7
|
Chore
|
A routine task, especially a household one.
|
Doing the dishes is my least favorite chore.
|
8
|
Commence
|
To begin; start.
|
The ceremony will commence at 9 AM.
|
9
|
Conceal
|
To keep from sight; hide.
|
He tried to conceal the surprise gift.
|
10
|
Consequence
|
A result or effect of an action or condition.
|
Not studying often has negative consequences.
|
11
|
Consistent
|
Acting or done in the same way over time; unchanging.
|
To improve, you need to be consistent with your practice.
|
12
|
Contemplate
|
To look thoughtfully for a long time at; to think deeply about.
|
She needed time to contemplate her decision.
|
13
|
Crucial
|
Of great importance; critical.
|
It is crucial that you follow the instructions carefully.
|
14
|
Deduce
|
To arrive at a conclusion by reasoning; infer.
|
From the clues, he was able to deduce who the culprit was.
|
15
|
Diligent
|
Having or showing care and conscientiousness in one's work or duties.
|
A diligent student always completes their homework on time.
|
16
|
Disguise
|
To give a new appearance to conceal its identity; a costume.
|
He wore a silly disguise to the party.
|
17
|
Distinguish
|
To recognize or treat (someone or something) as different.
|
It was hard to distinguish between the twins.
|
18
|
Dominant
|
Most important, powerful, or influential.
|
The lion is a dominant predator in its habitat.
|
19
|
Elaborate
|
Intricate and detailed; to explain in detail.
|
She wore an elaborate dress. (adj.) Please elaborate on your idea. (v.)
|
20
|
Encourage
|
To give support, confidence, or hope to (someone).
|
Her parents always encourage her to do her best.
|
21
|
Endure
|
To suffer (something painful or difficult) patiently.
|
The hikers had to endure the harsh weather conditions.
|
22
|
Enormous
|
Very large in size, quantity, or extent; huge.
|
The elephant is an enormous animal.
|
23
|
Essential
|
Absolutely necessary or important.
|
Water is essential for life.
|
24
|
Exaggerate
|
To represent (something) as being larger, better, or worse than it is.
|
He tends to exaggerate his fishing stories.
|
25
|
Exasperate
|
To irritate intensely; infuriate.
|
His constant complaining began to exasperate me.
|
26
|
Exhaust
|
To tire out completely; to use up completely.
|
The long run will exhaust him.
|
27
|
Exquisite
|
Extremely beautiful and delicate.
|
The artist created an exquisite painting.
|
28
|
Fragile
|
Easily broken or damaged.
|
Handle the glass vase carefully; it's very fragile.
|
29
|
Frequent
|
Occurring or done many times at short intervals.
|
He makes frequent visits to the library.
|
30
|
Generous
|
Showing a readiness to give more than is expected or usual.
|
She was very generous with her time.
|
31
|
Glimmer
|
A faint or wavering light; to shine faintly.
|
There was a glimmer of hope in his eyes.
|
32
|
Haphazard
|
Lacking any obvious principle of organization.
|
The books were arranged in a haphazard manner on the shelf.
|
33
|
Illustrate
|
To explain or make clear by using examples, charts, or pictures.
|
The teacher used diagrams to illustrate the concept.
|
34
|
Imitate
|
To take or follow as a model; to copy.
|
Young children often imitate their parents.
|
35
|
Immense
|
Extremely large or great, especially in scale or degree.
|
The universe is of immense size.
|
36
|
Impede
|
To delay or obstruct (someone or something).
|
The fallen tree impeded their progress.
|
37
|
Industrious
|
Diligent and hard-working.
|
An industrious person is likely to succeed.
|
38
|
Inquire
|
To ask for information from someone.
|
I will inquire about the timings of the train.
|
39
|
Intricate
|
Very complicated or detailed.
|
The watch had an intricate mechanism.
|
40
|
Jubilant
|
Feeling or expressing great happiness and triumph.
|
The team was jubilant after winning the championship.
|
41
|
Luminous
|
Emitting or reflecting light; shining.
|
The moon was a luminous orb in the night sky.
|
42
|
Meticulous
|
Showing great attention to detail; very careful and precise.
|
The artist was meticulous in his work.
|
43
|
Miniscule
|
Extremely small; tiny.
|
He found a miniscule crack in the glass.
|
44
|
Navigate
|
To plan and direct the route or course of (a ship, etc.).
|
The sailors used stars to navigate across the ocean.
|
45
|
Obsolete
|
No longer produced or used; out of date.
|
Typewriters are now largely obsolete.
|
46
|
Persevere
|
To continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty.
|
You must persevere if you want to achieve your dreams.
|
47
|
Ponder
|
To think about (something) carefully.
|
He sat quietly, beginning to ponder his next move.
|
48
|
Precarious
|
Not securely held or in position; dangerously likely to fall.
|
The rock was in a precarious position on the edge of the cliff.
|
49
|
Resolve
|
To settle or find a solution to (a problem, dispute, etc.).
|
They tried to resolve their differences peacefully.
|
50
|
Vast
|
Of very great extent or quantity; immense.
|
The desert stretched out before them, a vast expanse of sand.
Class 7 Vocabulary Words Practice Sheet
Section 1: Match the Word to its Meaning
Draw a line to connect each word on the left with its correct meaning on the right.
-
Arduous a. To recognize the full worth of; to be grateful for.
-
Abundant b. Extremely beautiful and delicate.
-
Appreciate c. Involving or requiring strenuous effort; difficult and tiring.
-
Exquisite d. Existing or available in large quantities; plentiful.
-
Persevere e. To continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty.
Section 2: Choose the Correct Word
Read each sentence and choose the best word from the box to complete it. Use each word only once.
|
Words:beneficial, conceal, consistent, crucial, diligent, enormous, fragile, haphazard, immense, obsolete
-
The library shelves were completely ______________, with books stacked everywhere.
-
It is ______________ to check your answers before submitting the test.
-
The old typewriter is now ______________; nobody uses it much anymore.
-
She had to ______________ her excitement about the surprise party.
-
Eating green vegetables is very ______________ for your health.
-
The baby's toy was so ______________ that it broke easily.
-
The blue whale is an ______________ creature, the largest on Earth.
-
The desert stretched out before them, an ______________ expanse of sand.
-
He showed ______________ effort in his studies and always got good grades.
-
To master a musical instrument, you need to practice ______________.
Section 3: Word Usage in Sentences
Use each of the following words in a complete sentence of your own. Make sure your sentence clearly shows that you understand the meaning of the word.
-
Accomplish
-
Captivate:
-
Chore:
-
Commence:
-
Consequence:
-
Contemplate:
-
Deduce:
-
Disguise:
-
Distinguish:
-
Dominant:
Section 4: Antonyms (Opposites)
Write a word from the vocabulary list that has the opposite meaning for each of the following words.
-
Small : ___________________
-
Break : ___________________
-
Rare : ___________________
-
Careless : ___________________
-
Discourage : ___________________
Section 5: Fill in the Blanks
Complete each sentence using one of the vocabulary words from the list.
-
The magician used his skills to ______________ the audience. (Hint: attract and hold attention)
-
The school play will ______________ at 6 PM. (Hint: begin)
-
Ignoring safety rules can have serious ______________. (Hint: results or effects)
-
The detective tried to ______________ the truth from the conflicting statements. (Hint: figure out by reasoning)
-
It was hard to ______________ between the two similar paintings. (Hint: tell the difference)
-
The tiger is the ______________ predator in the jungle. (Hint: most powerful)
-
Please ______________ on your idea so we can understand it better. (Hint: explain in detail)
-
We must all ______________ the efforts of the volunteers. (Hint: be grateful for)
-
She always manages to ______________ her goals with hard work. (Hint: achieve)
-
He tried to ______________ his sadness with a smile. (Hint: hide)
Section 6: Create Your Own Sentences (Challenge!)
Write a complete sentence using each of the following words. Show that you understand their precise meaning.
-
Encourage:
-
Endure:
-
Exaggerate:
-
Exasperate:
-
Exhaust:
-
Frequent:
-
Generous:
-
Glimmer:
-
Illustrate:
-
Imitate:
-
Impede:
-
Inquire:
-
Intricate:
-
Jubilant:
-
Luminous:
Section 7: Short Paragraph Writing
Write a short paragraph (4-6 sentences) about your favorite animal or a historical figure you admire. Try to include at least five of the vocabulary words from the list. Underline the vocabulary words you use.
