AP Police Jail Warder Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and More Details

Candidates who qualify in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) move forward to the written examination, which tests their knowledge in subjects such as General Knowledge, Arithmetic, General English, and Reasoning. Candidates undergo document verification, where the details provided during the application process are carefully checked. Those who successfully pass this stage may receive an invitation for a personal interview, where the selection panel assesses their communication skills and overall suitability for the role. The final merit list is prepared based on performance in the PET, written exam, document verification, and interview. Shortlisted candidates then participate in a comprehensive training program to develop the skills and knowledge required for their duties.

Candidates should carefully review all the information provided below for complete details about the AP Police Jail Warder Eligibility Criteria 2025. AP Police Jail Warder Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview Candidates must understand the AP Police Jail Warder Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying. The table below provides clear details on age limit, nationality, education, and the number of attempts allowed. Criteria Details Age Limit Minimum: 18 years Maximum: 30 years Nationality Candidate must be an Indian citizen Educational Qualification Must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent exam recognized by the state government Number of Attempts Allowed until the maximum age limit is reached, subject to eligibility AP Police Jail Warder Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must fulfill certain eligibility criteria set by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) to apply for the AP Police Jail Warder position. These include minimum educational qualifications, age limit, physical and medical standards, nationality requirements, and the number of attempts allowed. Meeting these criteria is mandatory for shortlisting in the recruitment process. Age Limit for AP Police Jail Warder 2025 The age limit is one of the most important factors in determining eligibility. As per the general guidelines, candidates must be: Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 30 years The official notification can provide details on any age relaxations applicable to reserved categories as per government norms. AP Police Jail Warder Educational Qualification

Applicants must have completed their 10+2 (Intermediate) examination or an equivalent qualification recognized by the state government. This ensures that candidates possess the required academic foundation for the role. AP Police Jail Warder Nationality Only Indian citizens or candidates meeting specific citizenship requirements outlined in the official notification are eligible to apply. This ensures that candidates are legally permitted to work in the Andhra Pradesh Police Department and contribute to maintaining law and order in the state. AP Police Jail Warder Medical Standards Candidates must meet the medical standards specified by APSLPRB to ensure candidates are fit for the physically demanding role. The following are the medical standards required for AP Jail Warder posts: Good general health and physical fitness

Standard hearing and vision capabilities

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 AP Police Jail Warder Eligibility Criteria 2025 Important Points Candidates must keep the following important points in mind before applying for the AP Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Candidates must choose their preferred language (Telugu, Urdu, or English) for the written exam while filling out the application form.

The written test will consist of objective-type questions, and candidates must use only a blue or black ballpoint pen to mark their answers on an OMR sheet.

Those applying under the Ex-Servicemen quota must meet the guidelines set by A.P. State and Subordinate Service Rules, Rule 2 (16) and provide valid certificates from the concerned authority.

Selection of candidates is provisional, subject to the verification of original certificates, medical test results, and background checks.

Candidates will not be eligible if they have been dismissed from any Central/State Government job or public organization, have a criminal conviction from any court of law, or have been involved in any act considered morally wrong or unethical.

If a candidate hides any important information or fails to provide accurate details in the attestation form provided after provisional selection, their appointment will be cancelled.