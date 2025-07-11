AP Police Constable Result 2025 Released at slprb.ap.gov.in, Check Final Written Exam Result PDF- Direct Link Here

AP Police Constable Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has announced mains result for the AP Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for various posts including SCT PC (Civil) (Men& Women) and SCT PC (APSP) (Men)

in Police Department can download their result after using their login credentials. Along with the result, the has also released the candidates’ scorecards and OMR sheets at -https://slprb.ap.gov.in.

For any clarification, candidates may call helpline No: 9441450639 and 9100203323, during office hours i.e. from 10.00 AM to 05.30 PM. of working days.

AP Police Constable Result 2025 Download

AP Police Constable Result 2025 PDF link is given below. Candidates can check the qualified candidates list through the link. You can also check their result by providing their details.