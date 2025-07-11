AP Police Constable Result 2025 Released at slprb.ap.gov.in, Check Final Written Exam Result PDF- Direct Link Here

AP Police Constable Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has announced mains result for the AP Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for various posts including SCT PC (Civil) (Men& Women) and SCT PC (APSP) (Men)
in Police Department can download their result after using their login credentials. Along with the result, the has also released the candidates’ scorecards and OMR sheets at -https://slprb.ap.gov.in.
For any clarification, candidates may call helpline No: 9441450639 and 9100203323, during office hours i.e. from 10.00 AM to 05.30 PM. of working days.
AP Police Constable Result 2025 Download
AP Police Constable Result 2025 PDF link is given below. Candidates can check the qualified candidates list through the link. You can also check their result by providing their details.
|AP Police Constable Result 2025
|Download Link
AP Police Constable Mains written exam was conducted on June 12, 2025 across the state.
How To Dwonload AP Police Constable Result 2025?
You can download the AP Police Constable Result 2025 after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website — slprb.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for the Constable scorecard PDF
Step 3: Enter your application number, name, and date of birth
Step 4: The AP Police Constable written exam scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Raise Objection Till July 12, 2025
Candidates are requested to download a scanned copy of OMR Sheets and verify the marks awarded. They must mention specific reasons while requesting for "Verification" so that their grievance may be looked into. Candidates may download the scanned OMR sheet which will be available in the website www.slprb.ap.gov.in from July 10 to 12, 2025 till 05.00 PM. Candidates have the option of request for "Verification" of OMR sheet by applying online by making payment of Rs. 1,000/-(Rupees one thousand only) through online on website www.slprb.ap.gov.in.
