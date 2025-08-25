IB ACIO Exam Date 2025: Check Expected Schedule for 3,717 Grade 2 Vacancies

IB ACIO Exam Date 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive i.e., ACIO-II/Exe in the Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. Recently the IB had concluded the online application process for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 3717 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) posts are to be filled in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written
examination followed by Tier-III/Interview round.
IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 Download
The first phase of the recruitment process i.e. Tier-I exam date will be announced shortly by the recruitment body on its official website. Once released, you will get the IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 here.
|IB ACIO Exam Date 2025
|PDF Link
IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 Overview
A total of 3,717 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive i.e., ACIO-II/Exe in the Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Executive)
|
Vacancies
|
3,717
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Tier-I (Objective), Tier-II (Descriptive), Interview
|
Salary
|
₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400 (Level-7 Pay Matrix)
|
Official Website
IB ACIO 2025 Notification Important Dates
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive i.e., ACIO-II/Exe.Check the table below for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
14th July 2025
|
Online Application Start
|
19th July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
10th August 2025
|
IB ACIO Tier I
|
To be announced
|
IB ACIO Tier II (Descriptive Test)
|
To be announced
|IB ACIO Tier III (Interview)
|To be announced
IB ACIO 2025 Selection Process
Under the selection process, candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in an online written test followed by Tier II i.e. Trade test/Interview round. There will be 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each.You can check the details below for IB ACIO 2025 Selection Procedure
|Tier-I (Objective Test – 100 Marks)
|Duration
|60 minutes
|Sections
|General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English, General Studies Negative Marking: ¼ penalty for wrong answers 1
|Tier-II (Descriptive Test – 50 Marks)
|Duration
|60 minutes
|Sections
|Essay (20 marks); English comprehension (10 marks) & Long answer type questions (2 questions of 10 marks each on Current Affairs, Economics, Socio-political issues etc. (20 marks)
IB ACIO 2025 Qualifying Marks
Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will be called for the next Stage II round. In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in Tier-I exam as under-
|Category
|Qualifying Marks
|UR
|35
|OBC
|34
|SC/ST-33 & EWS
|35
|(All Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS)
