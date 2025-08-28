Meerut to Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings & Fare

Schools Holiday on 27th August
Aug 28, 2025

The new Meerut-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22490/22489) is an extension of the Meerut-Lucknow service, connecting West and East Uttar Pradesh. The train, which started on August 27, 2025, covers 783 km in 11 hours and 50 minutes, with five key stops including Ayodhya Dham Junction. Fares are ₹1,915 for AC Chair Car and ₹3,525 for Executive Chair Car. This service aims to boost tourism, regional trade, and student connectivity.

The Vande Bharat Express trains are India's fast and modern rail service. They offer quick and comfortable travel between major cities. Currently, there are over 150 Vande Bharat services operating across the country. These trains are known for their speed, safety, and convenience.

A new Vande Bharat Express has started between Meerut and Varanasi. It connects crucial cities like Lucknow and Ayodhya, making travel easier for passengers in the state of Uttar Pradesh. This train is an extension of the Meerut–Lucknow Vande Bharat route.

In this article, we'll take a look at the route, timings, fare, and other key details of the Meerut to Varanasi Vande Bharat Express.

Meerut to Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: Timings, Stoppages, and Ticket Price

  • Train Number: 22490 (Meerut to Varanasi), 22489 (Varanasi to Meerut)
  • Route: Meerut → Hapur → Moradabad → Bareilly → Lucknow → Ayodhya Dham → Varanasi
  • Distance: 782 km
  • No. of stoppages: 7
  • States Crossed: 1
  • Travel Time: 11 hours 50 minutes

Timings

  • From Meerut: Departs at 06:35 AM, arrives Varanasi at 06:25 PM
  • From Varanasi: Departs at 09:10 AM, arrives at Meerut at 09:05 PM
  • Runs: Six days a week (except Tuesday)

Fare

  • AC Chair Car: ₹1,915
  • Executive Chair Car: ₹3,525

The Vande Bharat train, which currently operates between Meerut City and Lucknow, has been extended to Varanasi. The first journey on the new Meerut City-Varanasi route took place on August 27, 2025.

According to Railyatri.com, the train will travel 783 km and take about 11 hours and 50 minutes to complete the trip. The Vande Bharat Express from Meerut to Varanasi (Train No. 22490) will leave Meerut City at 6:35 AM and arrive at Varanasi Junction at 6:25 PM. 

On the way back, the train from Varanasi to Meerut (Train No. 22489) departs from Varanasi at 9:10 AM and arrives in Meerut City at 9:05 PM.

Journey Train Number Departure Arrival
Meerut to Varanasi 22490 Meerut City: 6:35 AM Varanasi Junction: 6:25 PM
Varanasi to Meerut 22489 Varanasi Junction: 9:10 AM Meerut City: 9:05 PM

What's The Route?

The Vande Bharat Express, travelling between Meerut and Varanasi, will have five stops. They are:

  • Hapur
  • Moradabad
  • Bareilly
  • Lucknow NR
  • Ayodhya Dham Junction

This new train service is a valuable asset to the region. It is expected to boost tourism in Meerut, Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Varanasi. It will also make it much easier for students to travel and will help local trade and businesses grow.

