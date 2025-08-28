Meerut to Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings & Fare

The Vande Bharat Express trains are India's fast and modern rail service. They offer quick and comfortable travel between major cities. Currently, there are over 150 Vande Bharat services operating across the country. These trains are known for their speed, safety, and convenience.

A new Vande Bharat Express has started between Meerut and Varanasi. It connects crucial cities like Lucknow and Ayodhya, making travel easier for passengers in the state of Uttar Pradesh. This train is an extension of the Meerut–Lucknow Vande Bharat route.

In this article, we'll take a look at the route, timings, fare, and other key details of the Meerut to Varanasi Vande Bharat Express.

Meerut to Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: Timings, Stoppages, and Ticket Price