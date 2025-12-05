RBI Grade B 2025 Timings & Exam Day Guidelines: Complete Checklist for Phase 2 Test Day

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to conduct the RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam on December 6, 2025, for the General stream and on December 7, 2025, for DEPR and DSIM posts. In Phase 2, the RBI will evaluate candidates in 3 subjects- Economic & Social Issues (ESI), Descriptive English and Finance & Management (FM). The online examination will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear for all the papers in both shifts.

You should stay familiar with the RBI Grade B exam timings and guidelines. It will help you maintain decorum and ensure a smooth exam experience. You should reach the test centre at least 45 minutes before the reporting time. Bring your admit card and ID proof to appear in the test. You should not carry any prohibited items to the exam hall. The more you sort out these small things beforehand, the calmer you will feel on exam day. Read ahead for the full RBI Grade B exam day checklist so you don’t forget anything crucial.