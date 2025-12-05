RBI Grade B 2025 Timings & Exam Day Guidelines: Complete Checklist for Phase 2 Test Day

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to conduct the RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam on December 6, 2025, for the General stream and on December 7, 2025, for DEPR and DSIM posts. In Phase 2, the RBI will evaluate candidates in 3 subjects- Economic & Social Issues (ESI), Descriptive English and Finance & Management (FM). The online examination will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear for all the papers in both shifts.
You should stay familiar with the RBI Grade B exam timings and guidelines. It will help you maintain decorum and ensure a smooth exam experience. You should reach the test centre at least 45 minutes before the reporting time. Bring your admit card and ID proof to appear in the test. You should not carry any prohibited items to the exam hall. The more you sort out these small things beforehand, the calmer you will feel on exam day. Read ahead for the full RBI Grade B exam day checklist so you don’t forget anything crucial.
RBI Grade B 2025 Exam Timings
The RBI Grade B 2025 exam will be held in two sessions. The exam duration will be 2 hours for shift 1 and 2.5 hours for shift 2. Candidates should be aware of their exam slots and exam centre address to avoid rushing at the last moment. They can find all these details on their respective RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025. We have shared below the RBI Grade B shift timings along with the reporting time and gate closing time.
|
RBI Grade B exam slot 2025
|
Exam timing
|
Reporting time
|
Last entry allowed
|
Slot 1
|
9:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|
8:30 AM
|
9:15 AM
|
Slot 2
|
2:00 PM to 5:30 PM
|
1:00 PM
|
1:45 PM
RBI Grade B 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
The candidate should follow all the RBI Grade B exam day guidelines to keep things smooth. For example, you should check the reporting time and plan your travel accordingly. You should carry all the things required in the exam centre. Double-check everything before leaving. This will help you complete your identity verification formalities with ease. Below are the RBI Grade B 2025 exam day guidelines for reference purposes:
-
Reach the test centre 40-45 minutes before reporting time. No late entry is allowed after the gates are closed.
-
Bring the hard copy of your admit card to the exam centre. Make sure all the details are correct and visible.
-
Carry a valid Photo ID and keep its 1-2 copies. It can be your Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, driving licence, etc.
-
Bring recent passport-size photos. Make sure it matches the one you used in your RBI Grade B form.
-
Avoid bringing any prohibited items to the RBI Grade B exam centre. It includes electronic devices, books, mobiles, jewellery, etc. If you are found with these items inside the exam hall, your candidature shall be cancelled.
-
Follow the RBI Grade B exam dress code to avoid any issues. Wear simple and comfortable clothes.
-
Do not engage in any unethical practices during the exam. If you are caught cheating, you will be disqualified immediately.
-
You cannot leave the exam hall without permission.
