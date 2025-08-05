Which Was the First Airport of India?

First Airport of India: Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai was the first airport of India, established in 1928 during the British era. It marked the beginning of India’s civil aviation journey and played a key role in the country’s early air travel history.
Where is Juhu Aerodrome Located?
Juhu Aerodrome is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, near the Arabian Sea coast.
It was once the main airport of Mumbai before the development of the present-day international airport.
Who Made the First Historic Flight?
In 1932, J.R.D. Tata piloted the first-ever commercial flight in India from Karachi to Mumbai, landing at Juhu Aerodrome. This historic moment marked the start of Tata Airlines, which later became Air India.
What Was the Purpose of Juhu Airport?
The airport was initially used for aircraft maintenance, flying clubs, and small aircraft operations.
It quickly became an important hub for early Indian aviators and postal flights.
Is Juhu Airport Still Operational?
Yes, but it is now limited to helicopter services, small aircraft, and pilot training schools.
Commercial flights have since shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which opened in 1948.
Interesting Facts About India’s First Airport
1. India’s first civil aviation hub
Juhu Aerodrome served as the starting point of Indian aviation. It hosted early airmail services and small aircraft before modern airports were built.
2. First flight landed here in 1932
J.R.D. Tata’s Karachi-to-Bombay flight landed here. This event launched India’s first airmail service and changed Indian air travel history.
3. Coastal airport with unique landings
Being near the Arabian Sea, it was one of the few airports in India built so close to the coastline. Its scenic location made landings and takeoffs visually memorable.
