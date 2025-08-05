Which Was the First Airport of India?

First Airport of India: Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai was the first airport of India, established in 1928 during the British era. It marked the beginning of India’s civil aviation journey and played a key role in the country’s early air travel history.

Where is Juhu Aerodrome Located?

Juhu Aerodrome is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, near the Arabian Sea coast.

It was once the main airport of Mumbai before the development of the present-day international airport.

Who Made the First Historic Flight?

In 1932, J.R.D. Tata piloted the first-ever commercial flight in India from Karachi to Mumbai, landing at Juhu Aerodrome. This historic moment marked the start of Tata Airlines, which later became Air India.

What Was the Purpose of Juhu Airport?

The airport was initially used for aircraft maintenance, flying clubs, and small aircraft operations.