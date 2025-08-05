CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
ICSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025: The ICSE Class 10 Sanskrit syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year has been released with no major changes. Students are advised to follow the complete syllabus and exam pattern as shared by CISCE for effective exam preparation.

Aug 5, 2025, 17:35 IST
ICSE Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26 for Class 10th Board Exam
ICSE Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26 for Class 10th Board Exam

ICSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Sanskrit syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This Sanskrit provides the complete syllabus forSanskrit in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively.

This Sanskrit contains a comprehensive syllabus of Sanskrit for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 Sanskrit syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest Sanskrit syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.

ICSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus 2025-26

Exam Paper Structure and Marking Scheme

The exam will consist of a single paper with the following structure:

Duration: 3 hours

  • Total Marks: 80 marks

  • Internal Assessment: 20 marks

  • Total Assessment: 100 marks (80 marks for the paper + 20 marks for internal assessment)

The paper will be divided into two main sections:

Section

Focus

Marks
Section A Language 40
Section B Prescribed Texts 40

SECTION A: LANGUAGE - 40 Marks

This Section will be compulsory.
1. Composition: Candidates will be required to write, in the language, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects.

2. Letter: Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of two subjects. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter withaddress, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment.

3. Comprehension: An unseen passage will be given in Sanskrit. Questions in the language will be set for answers in the language, designed to test
the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage.

4. Grammar: In addition to the grammar topics listed below, questions will also be set from the grammar topics covered in the prescribed text
books. These will include tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in the language correctly embodying given words or forms.

SECTION B: PRESCRIBED TEXTS - 40 Marks

Candidates will be required to answer four questions from ONLY two of the prescribed textbooks. All questions will be set in the language and candidates will be required to answer in the language. The questions set will be designed to test the candidates’
understanding of the subject matter of the prescribed books.
Note: For list of Prescribed Textbooks, see Appendix - I.

To download the complete ICSE Class 10th Sanskrit Syllabus click on the link below and get it in PDF Format. 

 ICSE Class 10th Sanskrit Syllabus Download PDF

