Current Affairs One Liners 05 August 2025: Who recently launched the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI)?

Current Affairs One Liners 05 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and well-informed readers, here are today’s one-liner current affairs presented by Jagran Josh. This section includes questions related to India Electric Mobility Index, the demise of Satyapal Malik, and more.
India recently launched its first projects under the Global Capacity Initiative with whom? – United Nations
Satyapal Malik, who recently passed away at the age of 79, was the former Governor of which state/UT? – Jammu & Kashmir
Who won the first Chess Esports World Cup recently held in Riyadh? – Magnus Carlsen
Who will inaugurate the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference on 7th August? – PM Narendra Modi
Who recently launched the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI)? – NITI Aayog
For the first time, daily UPI-based transactions in the country crossed how many million? – 700 million
