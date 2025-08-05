CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Current Affairs One Liners 05 August 2025: Who recently launched the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI)?

Current Affairs One Liners 05 August 2025: For aspirants of competitive exams and readers keen on staying updated, here are the top one-liner current affairs of the day, curated by Jagran Josh. Today's highlights include key updates on the India Electric Mobility Index, the passing of former Governor Satyapal Malik, and other significant national and international developments.

Aug 5, 2025, 18:03 IST
Current Affairs One Liners 05 August 2025
Current Affairs One Liners 05 August 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 05 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and well-informed readers, here are today’s one-liner current affairs presented by Jagran Josh. This section includes questions related to India Electric Mobility Index, the demise of Satyapal Malik, and more.

  • India recently launched its first projects under the Global Capacity Initiative with whom? – United Nations

  • Satyapal Malik, who recently passed away at the age of 79, was the former Governor of which state/UT? – Jammu & Kashmir

  • Who won the first Chess Esports World Cup recently held in Riyadh? – Magnus Carlsen

  • Who will inaugurate the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference on 7th August? – PM Narendra Modi

  • Who recently launched the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI)? – NITI Aayog

  • For the first time, daily UPI-based transactions in the country crossed how many million? – 700 million

