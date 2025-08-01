CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out: Download Category-wise Final Cut Off Marks PDF

The AP SLPRB has released the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 along with the final merit list for SCT PC (Civil) and SCT PC (APSP) posts. Candidates can check category-wise prelims and final cut-off marks on the official website and download the PDF. Check here for complete details on vacancies, exam dates, result status, and factors affecting cut-off.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 1, 2025, 14:08 IST
AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out
AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has published the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 on 1st August 2025 with the final merit list. 

The cut-off marks have been announced for the AP Police Final Written Exam conducted for SCT PC (Civil) and SCT PC (APSP) posts under Notification RC No. 161/SLPRB/Rect.2/2022. Candidates who have scored equal to or above the prescribed category-wise cut-off marks have been declared qualified in the final written examination. 

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) conducted the written examination to fill 6100 vacancies for SCT PC (APSP) and SCT PC (Civil) posts across various departments in Andhra Pradesh.

The board has officially released the SLPRB AP Police Constable Result 2025 along with the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 on its official website. Candidates can now check their result status and category-wise cut-off marks online.

Check the overview of the recruitment details in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Organisation

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP)

Post Name

AP Police Constable

Total Vacancies

6100

Exam Date

01 June 2025

Result Status

Released

Official Website

slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2025

The AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has been officially released on the website slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the category-wise cut-off marks to understand their performance and the overall competition level. The board has published detailed cut-off marks for SCT PC (APSP) and SCT PC (Civil) posts. We have also shared the direct link to download the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 below.

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 (Civil)

Download PDF

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 (APSP)

Download PDF

AP Police Constable Prelims Cut Off 2025

The AP Police Constable Prelims Cut Off 2025 has been officially released on the SLPRB AP website. The cut-off marks have been published category-wise and post-wise for SCT SI (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT RSI (APSP) (Men) posts. Candidates can now check the detailed cut-off to understand the qualifying marks required for their respective categories.

We have provided the complete category-wise AP Police Prelims Cut Off 2025 below for both SCT RSI (APSP) (Men) and SCT SI (Civil) (Men & Women) posts.

AP Police Prelims Cut Off 2025 for SCT RSI (APSP) (Men) Posts

Category

Rank

Marks

OC General

62

176.50

OC PE

58

177.00

OC NCC

2

190.50

OC MSP

81

175.00

OC CPP

14

185.00

EWS General

286

166.50

EWS PE

247

167.50

Ex-Servicemen General

1681

149.00

BC-A General

91

174.00

BC-B General

114

172.50

BC-B PE

102

173.00

BC-C General

1455

150.50

BC-D General

88

174.50

BC-E General

629

159.50

SC General

398

163.50

SC PE

289

166.50

ST General

478

162.00

AP Police Prelims Cut Off 2025 for SCT SI (Civil) (Men & Women)

The table below shows the zone-wise cut-off marks for different categories:

Category

Zone I (Rank/Marks)

Zone II (Rank/Marks)

Zone III (Rank/Marks)

Zone IV (Rank/Marks)

30% – General

26 / 257.00

68 / 248.00

72 / 247.00

84 / 246.00

30% – Women

356 / 230.00

66 / 221.00

287 / 233.00

738 / 219.00

OC – Women

— / —

1513 / 208.00

498 / 224.00

1462 / 209.00

OC – PE

15 / 260.00

129 / 241.00

12 / 263.00

47 / 251.00

OC – NCC

11 / 265.00

46 / 251.00

222 / 236.00

5 / 277.00

OC – MSP

106 / 243.00

362 / 229.00

226 / 236.00

22 / 258.00

OC – CPP

174 / 239.00

37 / 253.00

20 / 259.00

329 / 231.00

OC – CDI

15228 / 149.00

— / —

— / —

— / —

OC – PM

11245 / 163.00

— / —

— / —

11229 / 163.00

EWS – General

279 / 233.00

183 / 238.00

202 / 237.00

238 / 235.00

EWS – Women

5329 / 184.00

3021 / 196.00

1467 / 209.00

2651 / 199.00

EWS – PE

— / —

— / —

— / —

240 / 235.00

Ex-Servicemen General

— / —

5493 / 183.00

5244 / 184.00

4830 / 186.00

BC-A – General

76 / 247.00

501 / 224.00

171 / 239.00

157 / 240.00

BC-A – Women

853 / 217.00

3761 / 192.00

2373 / 201.00

3005 / 196.00

BC-B – General

125 / 242.00

218 / 236.00

221 / 236.00

172 / 239.00

BC-B – Women

593 / 222.00

2591 / 199.00

2098 / 203.00

2062 / 203.00

BC-B – PE

— / —

153 / 240.00

— / —

337 / 230.00

BC-C – General

— / —

480 / 225.00

5355 / 184.00

739 / 219.00

BC-C (LR) – Women

— / —

— / —

— / —

13492 / 156.00

BC-D – General

31 / 255.00

194 / 238.00

133 / 241.00

275 / 233.00

BC-D – Women

394 / 228.00

2457 / 200.00

626 / 221.00

3271 / 195.00

BC-E – General

914 / 216.00

1206 / 212.00

101 / 243.00

399 / 228.00

BC-E – Women

2180 / 202.00

4372 / 189.00

1759 / 205.00

4000 / 191.00

SC – General

1126 / 213.00

789 / 218.00

499 / 224.00

767 / 218.00

SC – Women

2304 / 201.00

3452 / 193.00

2940 / 197.00

5463 / 184.00

SC – PE

— / —

207 / 237.00

— / —

521 / 223.00

ST – General

1278 / 211.00

1892 / 204.00

1306 / 210.00

946 / 215.00

ST – Women

4387 / 189.00

5776 / 182.00

6191 / 181.00

5858 / 182.00

How to Check SLPRB AP Police Cut Off 2025?

Candidates who wish to download the SLPRB AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB AP or use the direct link provided above.

Step 2: Look for the link titled “AP Police Constable Cut Off Marks 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link, and the cut-off PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Factors Affecting AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The AP Police Constable Cut Off Marks 2025 depend on several important factors. These are follows:

  • Number of Vacancies

  • Total Number of Applicants

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

  • Candidate Categories

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News