AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out: Download Category-wise Final Cut Off Marks PDF

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has published the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 on 1st August 2025 with the final merit list.

The cut-off marks have been announced for the AP Police Final Written Exam conducted for SCT PC (Civil) and SCT PC (APSP) posts under Notification RC No. 161/SLPRB/Rect.2/2022. Candidates who have scored equal to or above the prescribed category-wise cut-off marks have been declared qualified in the final written examination.

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) conducted the written examination to fill 6100 vacancies for SCT PC (APSP) and SCT PC (Civil) posts across various departments in Andhra Pradesh.

The board has officially released the SLPRB AP Police Constable Result 2025 along with the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 on its official website. Candidates can now check their result status and category-wise cut-off marks online.