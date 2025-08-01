AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Out: Download Category-wise Final Cut Off Marks PDF

AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has published the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 on 1st August 2025 with the final merit list.
The cut-off marks have been announced for the AP Police Final Written Exam conducted for SCT PC (Civil) and SCT PC (APSP) posts under Notification RC No. 161/SLPRB/Rect.2/2022. Candidates who have scored equal to or above the prescribed category-wise cut-off marks have been declared qualified in the final written examination.
AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) conducted the written examination to fill 6100 vacancies for SCT PC (APSP) and SCT PC (Civil) posts across various departments in Andhra Pradesh.
The board has officially released the SLPRB AP Police Constable Result 2025 along with the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 on its official website. Candidates can now check their result status and category-wise cut-off marks online.
Check the overview of the recruitment details in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Organisation
|
State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP)
|
Post Name
|
AP Police Constable
|
Total Vacancies
|
6100
|
Exam Date
|
01 June 2025
|
Result Status
|
Released
|
Official Website
|
slprb.ap.gov.in
AP Police Constable Final Cut Off 2025
The AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has been officially released on the website slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the category-wise cut-off marks to understand their performance and the overall competition level. The board has published detailed cut-off marks for SCT PC (APSP) and SCT PC (Civil) posts. We have also shared the direct link to download the AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 below.
|
AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 (Civil)
|
AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 (APSP)
AP Police Constable Prelims Cut Off 2025
The AP Police Constable Prelims Cut Off 2025 has been officially released on the SLPRB AP website. The cut-off marks have been published category-wise and post-wise for SCT SI (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT RSI (APSP) (Men) posts. Candidates can now check the detailed cut-off to understand the qualifying marks required for their respective categories.
We have provided the complete category-wise AP Police Prelims Cut Off 2025 below for both SCT RSI (APSP) (Men) and SCT SI (Civil) (Men & Women) posts.
AP Police Prelims Cut Off 2025 for SCT RSI (APSP) (Men) Posts
|
Category
|
Rank
|
Marks
|
OC General
|
62
|
176.50
|
OC PE
|
58
|
177.00
|
OC NCC
|
2
|
190.50
|
OC MSP
|
81
|
175.00
|
OC CPP
|
14
|
185.00
|
EWS General
|
286
|
166.50
|
EWS PE
|
247
|
167.50
|
Ex-Servicemen General
|
1681
|
149.00
|
BC-A General
|
91
|
174.00
|
BC-B General
|
114
|
172.50
|
BC-B PE
|
102
|
173.00
|
BC-C General
|
1455
|
150.50
|
BC-D General
|
88
|
174.50
|
BC-E General
|
629
|
159.50
|
SC General
|
398
|
163.50
|
SC PE
|
289
|
166.50
|
ST General
|
478
|
162.00
AP Police Prelims Cut Off 2025 for SCT SI (Civil) (Men & Women)
The table below shows the zone-wise cut-off marks for different categories:
|
Category
|
Zone I (Rank/Marks)
|
Zone II (Rank/Marks)
|
Zone III (Rank/Marks)
|
Zone IV (Rank/Marks)
|
30% – General
|
26 / 257.00
|
68 / 248.00
|
72 / 247.00
|
84 / 246.00
|
30% – Women
|
356 / 230.00
|
66 / 221.00
|
287 / 233.00
|
738 / 219.00
|
OC – Women
|
— / —
|
1513 / 208.00
|
498 / 224.00
|
1462 / 209.00
|
OC – PE
|
15 / 260.00
|
129 / 241.00
|
12 / 263.00
|
47 / 251.00
|
OC – NCC
|
11 / 265.00
|
46 / 251.00
|
222 / 236.00
|
5 / 277.00
|
OC – MSP
|
106 / 243.00
|
362 / 229.00
|
226 / 236.00
|
22 / 258.00
|
OC – CPP
|
174 / 239.00
|
37 / 253.00
|
20 / 259.00
|
329 / 231.00
|
OC – CDI
|
15228 / 149.00
|
— / —
|
— / —
|
— / —
|
OC – PM
|
11245 / 163.00
|
— / —
|
— / —
|
11229 / 163.00
|
EWS – General
|
279 / 233.00
|
183 / 238.00
|
202 / 237.00
|
238 / 235.00
|
EWS – Women
|
5329 / 184.00
|
3021 / 196.00
|
1467 / 209.00
|
2651 / 199.00
|
EWS – PE
|
— / —
|
— / —
|
— / —
|
240 / 235.00
|
Ex-Servicemen General
|
— / —
|
5493 / 183.00
|
5244 / 184.00
|
4830 / 186.00
|
BC-A – General
|
76 / 247.00
|
501 / 224.00
|
171 / 239.00
|
157 / 240.00
|
BC-A – Women
|
853 / 217.00
|
3761 / 192.00
|
2373 / 201.00
|
3005 / 196.00
|
BC-B – General
|
125 / 242.00
|
218 / 236.00
|
221 / 236.00
|
172 / 239.00
|
BC-B – Women
|
593 / 222.00
|
2591 / 199.00
|
2098 / 203.00
|
2062 / 203.00
|
BC-B – PE
|
— / —
|
153 / 240.00
|
— / —
|
337 / 230.00
|
BC-C – General
|
— / —
|
480 / 225.00
|
5355 / 184.00
|
739 / 219.00
|
BC-C (LR) – Women
|
— / —
|
— / —
|
— / —
|
13492 / 156.00
|
BC-D – General
|
31 / 255.00
|
194 / 238.00
|
133 / 241.00
|
275 / 233.00
|
BC-D – Women
|
394 / 228.00
|
2457 / 200.00
|
626 / 221.00
|
3271 / 195.00
|
BC-E – General
|
914 / 216.00
|
1206 / 212.00
|
101 / 243.00
|
399 / 228.00
|
BC-E – Women
|
2180 / 202.00
|
4372 / 189.00
|
1759 / 205.00
|
4000 / 191.00
|
SC – General
|
1126 / 213.00
|
789 / 218.00
|
499 / 224.00
|
767 / 218.00
|
SC – Women
|
2304 / 201.00
|
3452 / 193.00
|
2940 / 197.00
|
5463 / 184.00
|
SC – PE
|
— / —
|
207 / 237.00
|
— / —
|
521 / 223.00
|
ST – General
|
1278 / 211.00
|
1892 / 204.00
|
1306 / 210.00
|
946 / 215.00
|
ST – Women
|
4387 / 189.00
|
5776 / 182.00
|
6191 / 181.00
|
5858 / 182.00
How to Check SLPRB AP Police Cut Off 2025?
Candidates who wish to download the SLPRB AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025 can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB AP or use the direct link provided above.
Step 2: Look for the link titled “AP Police Constable Cut Off Marks 2025” on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the link, and the cut-off PDF will open on your screen.
Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Factors Affecting AP Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The AP Police Constable Cut Off Marks 2025 depend on several important factors. These are follows:
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Total Number of Applicants
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam
-
Candidate Categories
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation