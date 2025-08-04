India vs England Test Series 2025: List of Records Created and Broken, All You Need to Know

The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England has delivered one of the most thrilling and record-laden Test series in recent memory.

With both teams showcasing fearless batting and tactical brilliance, the five-match contest has seen over 7,000 runs scored, 19 centuries, and a staggering 470 boundaries smashed by India alone.

Today's fifth Test at The Oval is poised for a dramatic finish: England, chasing 374, ended Day 4 at 339/6, needing just 35 more runs, while India requires four wickets to level the series 2-2.

India's captain Shubman Gill has led from the front, amassing 754 runs in the series, including four centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal's second-innings century and Akash Deep's gritty 66 have kept India in the hunt.

In this article, we'll examine the records created and broken, standout performances, and the historic milestones that have defined this unforgettable series.