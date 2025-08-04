India vs England Test Series 2025: List of Records Created and Broken, All You Need to Know

The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England has delivered one of the most thrilling and record-laden Test series in recent memory.
With both teams showcasing fearless batting and tactical brilliance, the five-match contest has seen over 7,000 runs scored, 19 centuries, and a staggering 470 boundaries smashed by India alone.
Today's fifth Test at The Oval is poised for a dramatic finish: England, chasing 374, ended Day 4 at 339/6, needing just 35 more runs, while India requires four wickets to level the series 2-2.
India's captain Shubman Gill has led from the front, amassing 754 runs in the series, including four centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal's second-innings century and Akash Deep's gritty 66 have kept India in the hunt.
In this article, we'll examine the records created and broken, standout performances, and the historic milestones that have defined this unforgettable series.
Records Shattered in the India vs England 5th Test Series
The five-Test series was played in England from June to August 2025 and ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, with India clinching the final Test by six runs to level the series. Here's a look at the major records broken during the 5th India-England Test:
|India's Narrowest Test Win by Runs
|India's 6-run victory is their slimmest margin of victory ever in a Test match.
|Most Runs in World Test Championship
|Joe Root became the first player to score 6,000 runs in the history of the World Test Championship.
|Most 500+ Run Series vs. India
|Root is the first player to score 500 or more runs in a Test series against India on three separate occasions.
|Most Home Test Centuries
|Root's century at The Oval was his 24th in home Tests, setting a new world record.
|Most Runs in Home Tests vs. One Team
|With 2,111 runs against India in England, Root is only the second player after Don Bradman to score over 2,000 home runs against a single opponent.
|Most Test Centuries vs. One Team (England)
|Root's 13th-century innings against India is the most by any English batter against a single team.
|Most Runs in a Test Series (India vs. England)
|Shubman Gill broke Graham Gooch's 35-year-old record by scoring 754 runs in the series, surpassing Gooch's 752 runs from 1990.
|Most Runs by an Indian Captain in a Test Series
|Gill also surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's record of 732 runs, setting a new benchmark for runs scored by an Indian captain in a Test series.
|Most 50+ Scores in an India-England Series
|Ravindra Jadeja is the first player to score six half-centuries in a Test series between India and England.
|Most Runs in a Five-Match Test Series (Team)
|India's total of 3,809 runs is the most ever scored by a team in a five-match Test series.
|Three 500+ Run Scorers in a Series (India)
|For the first time in history, three Indian batters—Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and one other player—all scored over 500 runs in a single Test series.
|Most 4-Wicket Hauls in England (Asian Bowler)
|Mohammed Siraj is the first Asian bowler to take four or more wickets in a Test match in England seven times.
|Most 50+ Opening Partnerships vs. India
|The partnership of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett has now recorded nine 50+ opening stands against India in Tests.
|Most Opening Partnership Runs vs. India
|Crawley and Duckett are only the second opening pair after Desmond Haynes and Gordon Greenidge to accumulate over 1,000 runs against India.
|Indian Nightwatchman Fifty
|Akash Deep became the third Indian nightwatchman to score a Test fifty, following Syed Kirmani and Amit Mishra.
Records Shattered in the India vs England 4th Test Series
The fourth Test in Manchester was a match of incredible individual achievements, despite ending in a hard-fought draw. Here's a look at the records broken during the game:
|Most Test Centuries (Joint 4th)
|Joe Root scored his 38th Test century, equaling Kumar Sangakkara for the fourth-most Test hundreds.
|Most Test Centuries vs. India
|Joe Root's century was his 12th against India, a new world record.
|Most Test Runs All-Time (2nd)
|Joe Root surpassed Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history, now only behind Sachin Tendulkar.
|Most Expensive Test Spell
|Jasprit Bumrah registered his most expensive Test spell, conceding 112 runs for two wickets in his 48th Test.
|Century & 5-Wicket Haul (England Captain)
|Ben Stokes became the first English captain to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. He is the fourth English player to achieve this feat overall.
|7,000 Runs & 200 Wickets
|Ben Stokes became only the third player in Test history, after Jacques Kallis and Garry Sobers, to complete the double of 7,000 runs and 200 wickets.
|Most Wickets in England (Indian Bowler)
|Jasprit Bumrah equalled Ishant Sharma's record of 51 wickets, becoming India's joint-highest wicket-taker in England.
|Ninth-Highest Total Conceded by India
|England's total of 669 runs was the ninth-highest total ever conceded by India in a Test match.
|Most Runs by an Indian Batter in a Series
|Shubman Gill scored 722 runs in the series, making him the third Indian batter to score over 700 runs in a Test series.
|Most Centuries in a Series by an Indian Captain
|Shubman Gill's fourth century of the series equalled the record for most hundreds by an Indian in a single series (held by Gavaskar and Kohli). As a captain, he matched Don Bradman's record of four centuries in a series.
|Highest 5th-Wicket Partnership (4th Innings, Away)
|Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar's 223-run partnership was the third-highest for India in the fourth innings of an away Test and the highest fifth-wicket stand for India in the final innings of an away Test.
Standout Individual Records & Milestones
Indian Players
Shubman Gill
- 754 runs: Most ever by an Indian in a series vs England, breaking Graham Gooch's 752 (set for England against India in 1990).
- Highest by an Indian captain in a series, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar (732, 1978-79).
- Double century in 2nd Test (269): highest by an Indian captain in England, surpassing Kohli's 254.
- Led India with multiple key centuries and was only behind Bradman for runs in a single series for an Indian.
Rishabh Pant
- First Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test
- Fastest and most centuries and most sixes by an Indian wicketkeeper in SENA countries; 7th Test century, surpassing MS Dhoni
- 3,000 Test runs milestone and leading Asian wicketkeeper scorer in SENA countries
Yashasvi Jaiswal
- 2,000 Test runs milestone, 1,000 runs vs England, fourth century against England in the fifth Test
Akash Deep
- Maiden 5-for and 10-for in Tests
Washington Sundar
- Maiden Test century in the series
Ravindra Jadeja
- Became the first player with 2,000 runs + 100 wickets in WTC history
England Players
Joe Root
- Surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history, only behind Sachin Tendulkar.
- First ever to 3,000 Test runs against India
- Most 50-plus scores against an opponent in home Tests by an active player (16, tying Herbie Taylor; only Bradman ahead with 17 vs ENG)
- Three centuries in a series, 13th vs India
- Most Test hundreds at home, surpassing Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting
Ben Stokes
- First English captain to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test
- 7,000 Test runs milestone
- Reached 50 wickets as Test captain
Jamie Smith
- Highest ever individual score by an England wicketkeeper (184*), breaking Alec Stewart's 173
Other Notable Cricketers
- Karun Nair recorded a 50+ score after a gap of 3,149 days—the second longest for India between such scores.
- India's biggest win by runs outside Asia and their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston; the first Asian side to win a Test there.
