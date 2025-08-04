BSF Tradesman Selection Process 2025: Check Details About All Stages of Recruitment Here

BSF Tradesman Selection Process 2025: Border Security Force (BSF) has officially begun the recruitment process for the post of BSF Constable Tradesman for both male and female candidates. Candidates who wish to join the BSF as a Tradesman must appear for the recruitment exam and successfully clear all stages of the selection process. This article will cover the complete BSF Tradesman Selection Process 2025, which includes five key stages: Written Exam, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Documentation, and Detailed Medical Examination. BSF Tradesman Selection Process 2025 The BSF Tradesman Selection Process 2025 is conducted in multiple stages to ensure that only the most eligible candidates are selected. The recruitment process includes the following stages:

Written Examination

Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Trade Test

Medical Examination These stages are divided into two phases: Phase 1: Written Examination

Phase 2: Candidates who clear the written test move to Phase 2, which includes the PST & PET, Document Verification, Trade Test, and Detailed Medical Examination. BSF Tradesman Selection Process Phase 1 The first phase of the BSF Tradesman Selection Process 2025 is the Written Examination. Candidates whose online applications are accepted will be issued the BSF Tradesman Admit Card for the written test via email or SMS. The written exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks are: UR/EWS & Ex-Servicemen: 35%

SC/ST/OBC: 33%

The test will cover four major subjects as per the BSF Tradesman Exam Pattern 2025: Subjects No. of Questions General Knowledge & Awareness 25 Questions Mathematics 25 Questions Analytical Aptitude 25 Questions English/Hindi Language 25 Questions Total 100 Questions Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks to move forward to the next phase of the BSF Tradesman Selection Process. BSF Tradesman Selection Process Phase 2 Candidates will move on to Phase 2 of the BSF Tradesman Selection Process 2025 after clearing the written exam, which includes the Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Physical Standard Test (PST) Candidates must first pass through the BSF Tradesman height bar at the beginning of Phase 2. Anyone failing to meet the required height will be disqualified immediately. Weight will be checked later during the medical examination.

The PST evaluates a candidate’s height, chest measurement, and weight. The standards vary based on categories, states, and regions as per the latest BSF Tradesman notification. Category Male Height Male Chest Female Height Chest (Female) All Candidates (except below) 165 cm 75-80 cm 155 cm Not Applicable Scheduled Tribes (all states/UTs) 160 cm 75-80 cm 148 cm ST from LWE-affected districts 158 cm 75-80 cm 147 cm Other States & UTs 167.5 cm 78-83 cm 147 cm ST from North Eastern States 155 cm 75-80 cm 152 cm Garwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, Assam, HP, J&K, Ladakh 162.5 cm 75-80 cm 150 cm North Eastern States (Arunachal, Manipur, Mizoram, etc.) 160 cm 75-80 cm 150 cm Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) regions (Darjeeling, Kalimpong, etc.) 155 cm 75-80 cm 150 cm

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Candidates who meet the height requirement will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PET standards differ for male and female candidates: Event Male Female Race 1.6 km in 8 min 30 sec 5 km in 24 min BSF Tradesman Document Verification Candidates must carry all required documents in both original and photocopy form during the documentation stage. The following are the documents included: Identity proof and date of birth certificates

Educational qualification certificates

Caste certificates (SC/ST/OBC) issued by authorities recognized by the Central Government and listed in the central reservation list

BSF Tradesman Trade Test The Trade Test is conducted to assess candidates' practical skills and technical knowledge in their chosen trade. Candidates applying for specific trades (mentioned below) and who qualify PST/PET will appear for the Trade Test. Some trades do not require a Trade Test. But candidates must submit valid trade-related certificates to be considered for selection. The Trade Test is qualifying only and does not carry any marks. Candidates can appear only for the trade mentioned in their application. Check the table below for trades requiring a trade test: Sr. No. Trade Skills/Parameters to be Tested Remarks i. Cobbler Polishing and stitching shoes, cutting leather, repairing footwear, handling tools Must be proficient in trade and qualify trade test ii. Tailor Taking measurements, cutting fabric, stitching uniforms iii. Washerman Washing and ironing uniforms (khaki, cotton, woolen) iv. Barber Hair cutting, shaving, handling grooming tools v. Sweeper Sweeping, cleaning washrooms, and other hygiene tasks

BSF Tradesman Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Candidates who successfully clear the written examination, PST & PET, documentation, and trade test will be called for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). This stage is conducted by the Medical Board of Officers to ensure candidates meet the required physical and medical fitness standards for final selection. Candidates must pass each stage of the medical evaluation. Failure to qualify at any stage will result in disqualification from the BSF Tradesman Selection Process 2025. Tattoo Policy for BSF Tradesman Medical Examination Candidates with tattoos will be evaluated as per the following guidelines: Content: Tattoos depicting religious symbols, figures, or names (as accepted by the Indian Army) are allowed, respecting India’s secular culture.

Location: Only tattoos on the inner side of the left forearm (non-saluting limb) or the dorsum of the hands are permitted.

Size: The tattoo must not exceed ¼ of the designated body part (elbow or hand).

